6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Daniel gets a shock as David makes a breakthrough with Shona

We’re again for one other week in Weatherfield as this weeks go to to Coronation Street sees Shona stun David with a stunning transfer.

In the meantime, did Peter actually commit a violent double assault?

Right here’s your spoilers for Coronation Street between Monday 22nd and Friday 26th June.

Carla worries for Peter

Carla Connor (Alison King) discovered that she couldn’t keep away from her previous eternally final week when she acquired two guests who she frolicked with in a squat whereas she was experiencing psychological well being issues. It was made clear to Carla that she owed them a lot of cash for a stash of medicine they blame her for destroying and if she refused to pay up, they’d inform Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) every little thing. Carla finally instructed Peter anyway and stood her floor, demanding they go away however while she begins the week considering that she has efficiently removed them, she quickly learns of the double assault when she reads a story on it and her thoughts instantly turns to Peter. Quizzing him on the assault, he insists that he isn’t in charge for it and he may even show the place he was on the time it came about. But when Peter didn’t do it, who did and why are they defending Carla?

Shona makes a transfer on David

It’s time for Shona Ramsey (Julia Goulding) to return to the cobbles and this week sees her transfer in with Roy Cropper (David Neilson) as she makes an attempt to start rebuilding the life she is unable to recollect. For David Platt (Jack P.Shepherd), that is hope that they can reunite and when he drops round some magazines for her, he takes the chance to ask her out for dinner. However when she feels uncomfortable on the Bistro and makes the suggestion they head to the chippy as an alternative, Shona pinches Roy’s pockets to pay for it which harkens again to how she and David met years earlier than. Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) later offers Shona the lowdown on her and David and after having a image painted of nice they have been, Shona stuns David by inviting him to the flat and suggesting they spend the evening collectively. How will David reply to the stunning transfer?

Daniel continues to see Nicky

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) confirmed indicators that he could possibly be prepared to start out shifting on from his late spouse final week when a evening out noticed him strike up a connection and head off with new face, Nicky (Kimberly Hart-Simpson). Sadly, one thing that occurred later that evening has left Daniel feeling uneasy and unwilling to speak about it when Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) quizzes him on what occurred. It doesn’t take lengthy, nonetheless, for Daniel to seek out himself drawn to Nicky and he quickly arranges to satisfy her at her resort and finally ends up confiding in her about his life and the way lonely he has turn out to be since shedding Sinead. However what’s it about Nicky that Daniel appears so eager to cover from Adam?

Oliver reveals optimistic indicators

Hope grows that Oliver could also be beginning to enhance following the information that he has Mitochondrial illness after Tracy (Kate Ford) means that the household head out and spend the day at a petting zoo. Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) is uncertain, nervous that the day could possibly be an excessive amount of for her son however after they get there and he or she sees him laughing on the animals, she begins to really feel hopeful that he could possibly be on the mend – he looks like his previous self for the primary time in weeks. Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) later suggests a household vacation, feeling that a while away is one of the best factor for everybody however Leanne thinks it could possibly be a step too far. Later they head to the hospital for an replace on his situation, however will they get the information they’ve been hoping for?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street…

Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) makes a daring transfer this week when he tells Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) how he feels about her. Alina does later admit that she feels the identical however insists they can not take issues any additional. However how lengthy will the pair be capable to play by the foundations?

Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) and Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) are gearing up for a fostering assembly within the hope they’ll be capable to take younger individuals in. However when a protest alternative comes up, will Toyah find yourself placing their dream in danger?

Go to our devoted Coronation Street web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. Should you’re trying for extra to look at try our TV information.