6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Dev learns Asha’s sexting secret, plus Ken’s big decision

Asha’s on-line actions have new penalties and he or she’s about to study the true extent of them on Coronation Street next week.

Plus, Ken has to return to a drastic realisation about his life in Stillwaters.

Right here’s all of your spoilers for Coronation Street between 20th and 24th April.

Asha is in turmoil

How do you retain your teenage kids secure whereas they’re on-line? It’s a query lots of dad and mom will probably be asking themselves in the intervening time, what with their bored offspring speaking solely on units after being bodily separated from buddies and friends. It’s even turn out to be an issue on the Street, which regardless of presently being in a virus-free bubble, has discovered one among its teen characters taking a big danger on FaceTime after which ruing her actions.

As we’ve seen, Asha’s world has come crashing down after a video of her going topless was swiped and shared. Now, phrase reaches her dad Dev who first rails at after which consoles his sobbing daughter. And when Aadi later reveals that Asha’s video has made its method onto the web, Dev decides to move to the police station – a transfer that leaves his daughter livid.

Ken’s big decision

Ken has the proof he must reveal that corrupt Charles has deposited all of the funds from the Stillwaters residents into a private checking account. However after publicly exposing his adversary, Ken finds he and Claudia have reached an deadlock the place their relationship is anxious. He explains that the retirement advanced won’t ever be his residence, whereas she needs to remain put. Ken is somebody who’s spent his complete grownup life dreaming of latest horizons, however may he be destined to move again to No 1?

Geoff’s new fears

Followers hoping to see Yasmeen ship Geoff packing might have to attend a little bit longer. He’s discovered a pamphlet she acquired about home abuse and so decides to take a special method by making a divide between his spouse and her finest mate Cathy. When Geoff manipulates the state of affairs in order that Cathy finally ends up getting offended and storming off, Yasmeen seems to be getting much more remoted as Geoff warns her that she’s now misplaced a pal.

Thriller on the Rovers

Regardless of her pint-pulling leaving quite a bit to be desired, Carla agrees that she and Peter will transfer in to run the pub and care for Scott, in order that Jenny can accompany Johnny on his journey to France. However one thing mysterious is happening the place Johnny and Scott are involved, and when the pair ultimately come nose to nose, Scott is filled with assurances that there are not any arduous emotions about what went on of their previous. As Johnny and Jenny head to the airport, there’s a particular sense that the Rovers landlord is determined to maintain a secret below wraps.

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Sally and Tim ask Kevin and Abi to be the witnesses at their wedding ceremony. Kevin then provides to be finest man and Tim cagily agrees – earlier than confiding in Sally that he’s already requested his dad Geoff.

Plus Gary finds Kelly in tears outdoors No 7 and is shocked to study that she was turfed out of Oakhill when funds equipped by her loan-shark dad Rick stopped coming in. How will Gary really feel figuring out that he’s accountable for Rick having met his maker?

