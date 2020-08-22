6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Todd’s disappearance takes a dark turn and Abi causes concern for Peter

This week’s go to to Coronation Street exhibits the search for Todd will get underway – with a probably devastating consequence.

Additionally, it’s celebration time for two residents of the cobbles – however there’s simply extra drama on the horizon for Peter and Carla.

Listed below are your spoilers for Coronation Street between 24th – 28th August 2020.

Abi’s behaviour worries Peter

Following the accident that brought about Abi Franklin (Sally Carmen) to overlook saying goodbye to her twins earlier than they left the nation for Australia, she seems to have fallen again into some troubling outdated habits. Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) acquired a sense that one thing was amiss when he visited her on the hospital and it seems that this week, his fears are confirmed.

Popping over to see her after she is launched from the hospital, she rapidly hides a drink earlier than he can see it and assures him that regardless of her temptation, she didn’t steal morphine from the hospital prefer it appeared she was about to. But it surely quickly seems she was not being as trustworthy as she claimed as as soon as Peter leaves, she frantically searches for the morphine and sees that it has gone.

It appears there may very well be extra strain on the best way for Abi too as not solely is Carla Connor (Alison King) rising suspicious of her emotions for Peter, however Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) visits huge brother Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) and she appears to be cautious that each one is probably not properly along with his girlfriend.

The search for Todd begins

The long-absent Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) appeared to make contact final week, demanding cash from Eileen (Sue Cleaver) in a letter intercepted by Sean Tully (Anthony Cotton) and Mary Taylor (Patti Clare). While they and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) arrange a plan to attract Todd out, it turned out to be a dead-end – but it surely did encourage them to start looking out for him.

When Sean turns up no leads whereas looking out by way of social media for a glimpse of him, he and Billy realise it’s about time that Todd was formally reported as a lacking particular person and they contact the Discovering Folks charity who guarantee the pair that they’ll do all they’ll to assist them discover him. As they sit and wait for data, they quickly hear the worrying information that a physique has been discovered down on the river. Does this have something to do with Todd?

There’s a double birthday celebration

In case you are a fan of PJ and Duncan, particularly, their hit tune ‘Let’s get able to Rumble’, then do we now have the storyline for you! It’s a double birthday celebration this week as Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) and Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) each have fun their 30th-birthday. Solely Paul begins the week pondering the worst about his twin sister.

Suggesting they spend a while collectively, Paul is left frightened that Gemma’s despair has returned when she declines and insists she desires to spend time with quads. Nonetheless, he later returns house to a shock social gathering and not solely that, he’s given a signed PJ and Duncan picture. After the 2 bust some strikes to their largest, and arguably solely, hit, Billy arrives and has to apologise to Paul for lacking the shock celebration – assuring Paul that he was solely supporting Sean within the search for Todd.

Daniel continues his obsession

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) continues his obsession with Nicky (Kimberly Hart Simpson) this week, but it surely appears as if Nicky is starting to offer him the comb off as she tells him she is simply too busy to rearrange one other assembly. As a substitute, she units Daniel up with certainly one of her colleagues, Cherry. Starting a video name along with her, Cherry begins to flirt and give him what she assumes he’s paying for, solely to be stopped in her tracks when all he desires to do is speak about his son- which quickly bores Cherry who was anticipating a very totally different sort of dialog.

Daniel realises that speaking to another person isn’t the identical and he promptly ends the chat- taking solace in observing a picture of Sinead. Later within the week although, Daniel bumps into Nicky in The Bistro when she is with a enterprise affiliate of Ray’s and, feeling determined for time along with her, affords her double her price for one other session. How will Nicky react to Daniel’s persistence, and what drama is about to unfold within the Bistro as a consequence?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street…

Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) returns from France this week and he has some explaining to do about why he has been gone so lengthy. Explaining to Jenny Bradley (Sally Ann Matthews) that he wanted time alone to assume, he quickly finds himself being taken into the again room of The Rovers for a chat with Scott (Tom Roberts). What’s going to be mentioned?

Concern grows for the lacking Elaine (Paula Wilcox) this week as Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) worries that she is probably not again to testify as a part of Yasmeen’s (Shelley King) trial. She additionally has Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholemew) to take care of who’s urged to promote his share in Velocity Daal. However will the power-hungry Geoff pay attention?

Go to our devoted Coronation Street web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. For those who’re trying for extra to observe try our TV information.