6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Yasmeen gets a shock visit from Geoff’s old flame as Gary loses control of his deadly secret

This weeks visit to Coronation Street exhibits Yasmeen get a visit from somebody who might change the sport with Geoff, whereas her well being takes a flip for the worst.

And Rick’s physique is nearer to being found than ever.

Right here’s your spoilers for Coronation Street between 21st – 25th July 2020.

Yasmeen makes a resolution

Whereas Yasmeen is languishing behind bars following her assault on Geoff, one which occurred in a second of rage after all of the abuse he had been placing her via, she gets a customer this week and this new face could possibly be the turning level wanted to lastly carry Geoff down. What does the mysterious Elaine (Paul Wilcox) have to inform Yasmeen, and will it actually be the start of Geoff’s downfall? As for Geoff, he makes use of his hospital radio gig to additional enhance his picture as a good man when he makes use of his platform to not solely speak about Yasmeen however to make it clear that he has forgiven her for what she did to him. Later, he gets a cellphone name from Yasmeen and he feels victorious when she tells him that she does wish to give issues one other go between them. However whereas Geoff takes this as a win and a signal that he nonetheless has control over her, might Yasmeen be lastly taking part in her personal video games with him?

The online closes in on Gary

Of all of the folks to place the killer secret that Gary Windass (Mikey North) has been hiding in danger, few would have suspected Brian Packham (Peter Gunn). However he inadvertently gets one step nearer to the reality this week and it’s all as a result of of some old Roman cash. Listening to that some have been found in Beacon woods, the identical woods that now retailer the physique of Rick Neelan, he plans to go out with his steel detector and do some digging. Listening to this, of course, units off alarm bells for Gary and he shortly units about making an attempt to persuade the shopkeeper to not go. Later although, Brian spots Gary driving off with a shovel and, considering he has been performed, heads off after him with Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove). In the meantime, Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) connects the dots when he ties the cash Laura (Kel Allen) has been despatched again to Gary. He and Imran quickly discover themselves left to ponder whether or not Rick might truly be lifeless. Adam additionally has some explaining of his personal to do when Sarah (Tina O’Brien) catches him flirting with Laura. Will he inform her the true purpose why?

Daniel continues to see Nicky

Daniel Osbourne has met what he feels is a kindred spirit in Nicky (Kimberly Hart-Simpson). She is somebody that he feels relaxed round and cozy speaking to about all that has occurred to him surrounding the dying of his spouse. However with Nicky being a intercourse employee, he’s having to pay for her time and viewers have been questioning how he continues to afford the dear chats. Daniel exhibits no indicators of ending issues with Nicky this week as he as soon as once more heads off to see her, however begins to lift some suspicions within the course of. Asking Adam for an advance on his pay, he notices Daniel carrying round Sinead’s garments. Whereas Daniel says he simply likes to have one thing of hers shut by, might there be extra to it than he’s letting on? Because the pair meet, Nicky makes it clear that they might do a lot extra than simply chat, however Daniel insists speaking is all he needs. Is he changing into too depending on spending time with Nicky?

Horror on the day of Yasmeen’s trial

After months (due to the discount of Coronation Street episodes) of build-up, the large day is right here for Yasmeen as her trial is ready to start – solely issues are about to take a dramatic flip earlier than she will be able to even set foot again within the courtroom. Telling Imran Habeeb (Charlie De Melo) that somebody has come ahead to say they too have been abused by Geoff, he tells her that he’ll do all he can to trace the girl down. Solely earlier than he can get began, the stress gets to Yasmeen and she or he finally ends up collapsing on the ground of what appears to be a coronary heart assault. As she is rushed to the hospital, phrase filters again to the cobbles about what has occurred. However there’s something else occurring on the road as Elaine exhibits up and is noticed protecting a shut eye on Geoff and Tim (Joe Duttine) as they prepare for courtroom. What does Elaine have deliberate, and can Yasmeen be OK?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street…

Friction stays between Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) and his mom, Abi (Sally Carman) following her resolution to maneuver in with Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell). Satisfied she is shifting on with a new household too quickly, will he be taught to place her happiness first or will he danger leaving this relationship broken endlessly?

We get our first visit to a socially distanced Weatherfield on the finish of the week. Look out for the primary full episode filmed publish lockdown that won’t solely present us all the brand new COVID tips the residents can be following however we may also see that Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) has had her palms full on the hospital serving to to take care of the pandemic.

