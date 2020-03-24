6 Crazy Facts About Jackie Chan

So far as my analysis goes (as a result of who is aware of what number of of his innumerable stunts have ended badly) Jackie Chan suffered by at the least 70 on-set accidents by the point he turned 50. handful of those incidents would become near-death experiences, such because the time he bought a everlasting gap in his cranium from a stunt within the Armour of God, however he has apparently not seen the final of the Reaper’s shut firm as he reportedly nearly drowned on the set of his newest thriller Vanguard. Perhaps the 65-year-old ought to look into doing one thing much less doubtlessly hazardous subsequent – an Aaron Sorkin film, maybe?