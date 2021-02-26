6 Crazy Things That Have Already Happened In The Premiere Episodes Of “The Penthouse 2”

“The Penthouse 2” premiered over the weekend and numerous us have been questioning what sort of loopy the author was going to throw our manner. When phrase obtained out that “The Penthouse 2” premiere was going to be rated 19+, everybody was just a little curious and excited. How a lot crazier can this story get?! There are numerous questions and anger stemming from season one, which is what numerous viewers are hoping to search out closure on this season. Will the writers assist fulfill the necessity for justice to be served as soon as and for all? I assume we are going to discover out! However for now, listed here are six loopy issues that occurred within the first two episodes of “The Penthouse 2.”

Warning: Spoilers forward!

1. Cheon Search engine optimization Jin sleeping together with her ex-husband

Two years has handed when “The Penthouse 2” begins, and we’re greeted with the backdrop of New York Metropolis. Cheon Search engine optimization Jin (Kim So Yeon) is having a live performance and he or she is about to get engaged to Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon). She will get intoxicated at her after-party and bumps into her ex-husband Ha Yoon Cheol (Yoon Jong Hoon). The two proceed to kiss and spend a scandalous evening collectively.

Those that have been anticipating the makjang out of “The Penthouse” is not going to be disillusioned. Inside simply the primary quarter-hour of the primary episode, we’ve Cheon Search engine optimization Jin making out and sleeping together with her ex-husband whereas she’s nonetheless courting Joo Dan Tae! Discuss drama! It’s clear that Search engine optimization Jin nonetheless has emotions for her ex-husband, which already makes the sequence fairly juicy from the beginning. This opening scene did a superb job of catching my consideration and sucking me again into the storyline. It was a really makjang option to do it and fairly good!

2. The housekeeper Yang Mi Okay’s demise

When Mi Okay (Kim Ro Sa) finds out that the love of her life and boss, Joo Dan Tae, is in a relationship with Cheon Search engine optimization Jin and that the 2 are to be married, she is distraught. She is prepared to do something it takes to ensure that Search engine optimization Jin doesn’t marry him. Dan Tae finds out about this and finally ends up kicking her out of the home, which finally results in her killing herself.

This complete half is fairly creepy. The disturbing manner through which Mi Okay longs after Dan Tae, and is underneath the phantasm that they’re meant to be, is eerie and chilling. Kim Ro Sa does a superb job of creating us consider that she’s fully nuts. By some means her a part of the story is killed off in simply the primary episode; judging from the primary season, demise of any character actually comes as no shock. This complete side of the storyline appeared pointless, nevertheless it was essential to push the arrest of Joo Dan Tae and spark the return of Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene). I’m certain this gained’t be the final demise of a personality within the sequence forward.

3. Joo Dan Tae getting arrested for the homicide of Sim Su Ryeon

Joo Dan Tae and Search engine optimization Jin host a celebration with their shut associates from Hera Palace however are shortly interrupted by the police. They barge into the social gathering proper when Dan Tae is about to suggest to Search engine optimization Jin. He’s taken to the police station and is interrogated (once more) in regards to the demise of his earlier spouse. He tries to persuade the police that Oh Yoon Hee might be behind this, however to his dismay, Yoon Hee finally ends up coming into the police station proper at that second.

We have been all ready for this second. We knew that Yoon Hee can be again this season and that she can be decided to get revenge on Search engine optimization Jin. Her entrance into the sequence didn’t disappoint. She was capable of show her innocence and be set free of jail, daunting each Dan Tae and Search engine optimization Jin. Her plan to get again on the couple is in full power, and it’s undoubtedly gratifying to observe. Though Eugene isn’t essentially the hero within the plot, there’s a sense of hope for her to carry Search engine optimization Jin and Dan Tae down. We’ll must see what epic plan she has in retailer because the episodes come.

5. Oh Yoon Hee and Ha Yoon Cheol getting married

Oh Yoon Hee and Ha Yoon Cheol make a grand entrance proper at Dan Tae and Search engine optimization Jin’s engagement social gathering. They fly in on a helicopter proper in the course of their social gathering, ruining it fully. When Yoon Hee and Yoon Cheol step out of the helicopter, they’re approached by Dan Tae and Search engine optimization Jin, surprising not solely them however everybody on the social gathering. At that second, Yoon Cheol reveals that Yoon Hee is his spouse.

We do discover out later that their marriage will not be official and that they’re each plotting to get again at Dan Tae and Search engine optimization Jin, however it’s nonetheless a shock that the 2 have joined palms to hunt revenge. Their entrance is a shocker, and it undoubtedly places Search engine optimization Jin in her place as she begins to not solely develop jealousy and emotions for her ex-husband, nevertheless it additionally makes her extra panicked than ever. Seeing Search engine optimization Jin so nervous and anxious was satisfying, and I can’t wait to see Search engine optimization Jin and Dan Tae pay for what they’ve performed!

6. Yoon Hee stepping in to lip sync for Search engine optimization Jin

Cheon Search engine optimization Jin finds out that she wants surgical procedure on her vocal chords, however with the upcoming solo live performance developing, she refuses to take break day to relaxation. She comes up with a plan to lip sync the live performance, discovering one of the best singer she will be able to. She bribes the lady and makes her swear that nobody will ever discover out about this plan.

Every thing appears to be going easily till the evening of the live performance when Cheon Search engine optimization Jin is singing. She will inform that the voice that’s singing will not be the lady she has employed. After the live performance, she confronts the thriller lady and sees that it’s Oh Yoon Hee.

(*6*)

Ever since Yoon Hee barges again into Search engine optimization Jin’s life, viewers have been getting some loopy doses of drama. It’s so satisfying to see Search engine optimization Jin undergo and get terrified of what Yoon Hee may probably be planning on doing. She deserves each little bit of the torment that Yoon Hee is placing her via and can proceed to place her via within the episodes to come back. Additionally, Search engine optimization Jin’s facial expressions are completely dramatic that you just simply can’t assist however really feel a way of contentment when she’s feeling threatened!

