6 DC Characters Chris Pratt Would Be Perfect To Play

Having saved the galaxy twice already, Chris Pratt has made himself a fairly certified candidate to be the following one to put on the omnipotent ring of infinite protection prospects as a part of a company of intergalactic defenders.

In fact, there are totally different generations of Inexperienced Lantern followers, some who grew up with former pilot Hal Jordan (whom Ryan Reynolds portrayed in 2009 to less-than-stellar outcomes) and others preferring veteran Marine John Stewart, particularly from the animated Justice League sequence. Many followers have already voiced their assist of the concept for a buddy cop film through which each Lanterns team-up, and it will be enjoyable to see Pratt as Jordan and as Stewart, maybe, his The Magnificent Seven co-star Denzel Washington?