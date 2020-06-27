6 DC Characters Scarlett Johansson Would Be Perfect To Play After Black Widow

Girl Blackhawk

I can’t assist however think about that there needed to be a couple of members of the Avengers who have been jealous of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) for his eyepatch. There isn’t a manner of proving if Natasha Romanoff ever felt that manner, however she did work extra intently with him than a lot of the crew, so seeing her in an eyepatch simply to reinforce her badass look wouldn’t have been a stunning sight in a Marvel film. A manner Scarlett Johansson may obtain this hypothetical dream in a DC film could be enjoying aeronautical engineer Natalie Reed, in any other case often known as the present Girl Blackhawk, who, like Black Widow, is an achieved intelligence agent with Russian citizenship who would make an exquisite addition to Steven Spielberg’s Blackhawk film… or would have, at the very least.