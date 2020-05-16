6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Ben prepares for his operation and more trouble for Keegan

One other week of drama from Walford as this weeks go to to EastEnders reveals that Ben’s issues are removed from over – and the identical goes for Phil.

And Keegan might have crossed a line.

Right here’s your spoilers for EastEnders between Monday 18th and Friday 22nd Could.

Ben suffers a setback

Having had issues with his listening to for a while now after hitting his head throughout the 35th anniversary boat sinking, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) is because of endure an operation to assist however this week, he will get a setback. With him presently unwell, there’s a sturdy likelihood the surgical procedure might be referred to as off, so he decides the most effective factor he can do is maintain the sickness to himself. With Callum Freeway (Tony Clay) and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) each involved for him, they start to suspect that he’s hiding one thing. Ben, nonetheless, continues to maintain up the ruse that he’s superb, however quickly receives disappointing information when the physician says that he is aware of he’s not 100% and the surgical procedure must be rescheduled.

Keegan and Jack are nonetheless at odds

Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) has had a tough trot of late after being accused of assaulting a police officer. What stung probably the most for him was when Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) appeared to doubt his innocence, When new video proof got here to gentle that proved Keegan was telling the reality, Jack urged him to maintain the footage to himself however Keegan ignored him and posted the video to social media. Now he should take care of his actions, and Jack might pay the value with his job. Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) is the one to push Keegan to disclose the reality to Jack and when he does, he’s met with Jack’s anger. Has Keegan gone too far and will Jack endure in consequence?

Phil will get a customer

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is a person in want of money, particularly given his buy of a sure pub. And it regarded like Danny Hardcastle (Paul Usher) was going to have the ability to assist him out when he requested Phil to do a job for him. Nevertheless, issues quickly turned violent when Danny mocked Ben, inflicting Phil to ensure he knew to not do it once more. When Danny returns this week to talk to him while he’s cleansing Dennis’s graffiti-covered grave, it might be that the job is again on – however what about Ben? With every thing happening, it will not be time for him to get entangled in something. Apart from, Phil might have larger issues as Kathy appears to be rising suspicious that one thing is being stored from her. Will she begin digging for solutions?

Elsewhere on EastEnders…

An ambulance is known as for Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) following her shock collapse and Suki Kaur (Balvinder Sopal) is readily available to are inclined to her. Nevertheless it doesn’t take lengthy for Suki to study that one thing isn’t fairly proper. Is there a more sinister purpose for what prompted Jean to have a seizure?

With the anniversary of Lucy’s demise proper across the nook, the Beale household plan to help one another and they do their greatest to be there for Peter (Dayle Hudson). Sadly, all of it turns into an excessive amount of for Peter and he makes an exit, unable to deal with all of the reminders. Bumping into Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold)s she provides him an olive department.

Martin Fowler (James Bye) does some good this week and appears to be like like a little bit of a hero within the course of when he tackles a thief. In doing so, he impresses Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) who decides he can be the proper match for a safety job she has vacant on the membership.

