6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Gray lashes out and the verdict is in for Whitney

How lengthy earlier than the masks slips and abusive Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) is uncovered as being accountable for spouse Chantelle’s tragic loss of life? As he loses his mood with a shocked Linda Carter (Kellie Vibrant), neglects his children and his work, certainly it’s solely a matter of time earlier than the fact is out?

With Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) going through the verdict in her homicide trial, Gray additionally feels the strain to maintain his consumer out of jail. Is she happening? And can Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) inform his spouse he’s bought a secret grown-up daughter he’s by no means talked about?

Listed below are all of your EastEnders spoilers for twelfth – sixteenth October 2020.

Gray lashes out as Whitney learns her destiny

The extreme combination of grief and guilt for takes its toll on Gray this week as his behaviour grows much more unnerving, and he desperately tries to cease Whit going to jail for killing stalker Leo King in self defence.

Mortified when involved Linda rocks up on his doorstep with the children he forgot to gather from faculty, Gray lashes out at her makes an attempt to assist and she’s left shaken by his explosive mood. May his masks be slipping? Later, Gray feels the strain when he’s compelled to step in after Whitney’s QC cries off sick for the summing up. He arrives at courtroom severely underneath ready, fully distracted and wanting like he’s slept in a skip. With the verdict due, can he save Whitney from being discovered responsible?

Mick hides the fact from Linda

It’s not on daily basis you discover out the barmaid at the native homosexual bar is your long-lost daughter, so Mick Carter will be forgiven for being a bit off. L, in fact, has no thought why her hubby has been so distant and confides in Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) she’s nervous about her fella.

This twist will take some explaining, as the Carter backstory has us consider Mick and Linda had been childhood sweethearts who’ve been collectively since their teenagers – the future Mrs Carter was pregnant at 15 with first youngster Lee. How, then, has Mick fathered 20-something Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) with no person understanding? That’s if Frankie is telling the fact, in fact. Put together for some huge shocks as extra is revealed about this Carter curveball.

Pressure mounts between Stacey and Ruby

We’re quite having fun with the animosity between Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), who fell out over Martin Fowler (James Bye) leaping into mattress along with his ex’s mate. Turner has rediscovered Stace’s previous sass since getting back from maternity depart – and get pleasure from it whilst you can as a result of she’ll be off once more quickly as the actress is anticipating one other child in February.

Earlier than then count on extra sniping as woman code breaker Rube rubs Stacey’s nostril in it, parading Martin round as if he was first prize in a tombola. This week Martin and Ruby have trigger to have fun and throw a celebration (if that sounds intentionally cryptic, it’s meant to be…), and smugly invite Stacey. However when Stace sneaks into the membership workplace to swipe some champers, she has to dive underneath the desk as the amorous couple sneak in for some ‘alone’ time. In case you thought Keanu hiding underneath the mattress whereas Sharon and Phil bought it in was cringe, simply you wait…

Denise and Phil conflict over Raymond

Full marks for revisiting the often-forgotten reality Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) have a son collectively – it’s implausible to see two of EastEnders’ strongest performers share a storyline once more.

We’re additionally happy to report underused Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) is drawn in to the mess this week, as she tells Dee that Phil is secretly visiting little Raymond in hospital with out her data. Decided to close this down, Denise reveals to Ray’s adopted gran Ellie Nixon (Mica Paris) who the unassuming, raspy-voiced bald man who retains turning up on the ward actually is, then the boy’s organic mother and father have a showdown over their makes an attempt to bond with the son they gave away. Phil isn’t joyful. However then once more, he by no means is…

Elsewhere on EastEnders

