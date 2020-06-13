6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Ian’s secret revealed as Phil loses The Vic?

Properly, that is our closing week of 2020 Walford for some time as EastEnders ends its run on of pre-lockdown episodes which has pressured the present to take a break. However earlier than the behind-the scenes-show and basic reruns start, let’s see what next week has in retailer for us.

Right here’s your spoilers for EastEnders between Monday 15th and Friday 19th June.

Will Dotty reveal all?

The place there’s bother, Dotty Cotton (Molly Conlin) is rarely far behind and she or he has been making Ian Beale’s (Adam Woodyatt) life a distress by blackmailing him over his involvement in Dennis’s dying on the Thames boat catastrophe. This week, regardless of Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) forbidding her from doing so, she sells extra NOS on the membership. Solely this time, it turns into a police matter and satisfied that Ian is harbouring a grudge over her kiss with Peter (Dayle Hudson), she assumes that he was the one who received them concerned. Livid, she marches over to see him and when she does, she tells him she’s going to inform Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) all about what he did. Is Ian’s secret about to be uncovered?

Billy forces Karen to decide on

Final week noticed Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) left coated in flour when Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) pulled a sensible joke as a part of his efforts to win again Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley). Already agitated by Mitch’s feedback that he and Karen will all the time find yourself collectively, he tells Karen what was mentioned however regardless that she tells him there’s nothing to fret about, he stays involved. Later, a date between Billy and Karen goes improper when she heads off nervous about Keegan, leaving Billy and Mitch to interact in a pleasant recreation of air hockey. Solely the sport is something however pleasant and shortly tensions boil over to the purpose that the love rivals are brawling on the street. This leads Billy to inform Karen that she wants to choose – it’s him or Mitch.

Will Phil purchase The Vic?

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) has stood agency in his option to disown Sharon) following her choice to lift child Kayden. This week, Linda Carter (Kellie Vivid) finds how out how he has handled her and is appalled, demanding that The Queen Vic not be bought to him. However whereas Mick (Danny Dyer) understands her frustrations, his precedence is getting the recovering alcoholic out of the pub as quickly as he can. Mick later asks Sharon for assist and she or he agrees- additionally pondering it’s best Linda will get out from behind the bar. She places a plan of her personal into motion to assist them out, however what is going to this imply for Phil and his plans to purchase again the Walford boozer?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Ben Mitchell’s (Max Bowden) situation worsens this week when, after attempting to cover how dangerous he’s feeling from everybody, he finally ends up collapsing in entrance of Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick). Realising how severe issues are, Jay offers him no possibility however to go the hospital.

Mitch not solely has Karen on his thoughts, but in addition his son Keegan (Zack Morris) who’s down within the dumps following the meals van assault and break up with Tiffany (Maisie Smith). Mitch tries to steer him to reunite along with his spouse, however is Keegan prepared to maneuver on?

Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy)’s absent father, Terry, has by no means been part of her life and given how abusive he was to her mom, it’s in all probability for the perfect. However a lonely Sonia decides to attempt to discover him this week, however will she like what she finds?

Go to our devoted EastEnders web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. Should you’re wanting for extra to look at try our TV information.