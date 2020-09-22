General News

6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Linda back on the booze and Callum clashes with Phil

September 22, 2020
5 Min Read

The Carters are in the highlight this week as an evening out at the Prince Albert takes an surprising and dramatic flip that can have you ever shouting at the display screen.

Callum Freeway (Tony Clay) continues to be conflicted as as to whether to play good cop or unhealthy cop, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) receives a darkish menace and a marriage descends into chaos involving a hearse and a defective locking mechanism.

Listed here are your EastEnders spoilers for twenty eighth September – 2nd October 2020.

Linda back on the booze

(*6*) eastenders mick carter linda carter

The Carters being out of the Queen Vic should really feel considerably unsettling to viewers, however at the least it means Linda Carter (Kellie Vivid) is away from the temptation of all-you-can-neck booze and can handle the alcoholism that nearly destroyed her life. Nicely, she was till this week.

At the Prince Albert’s ‘drag bingo’ night time (fingers crossed Drag Race star Courtney Act crops up in a cameo following her stint in Neighbours) L will get concerned and types a crew with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Max Branning (Jake Wooden). Hoping to let her hair down proves tough, and not simply due to the quantity of pins that well-known donut up-do should want, with eagle-eyed Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) watching his spouse like a hawk from behind the bar. He’s additionally suspicious of Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) and her weird fascination with his household, however that plot is on a low background simmer for now. Alas, anxious Linda has a wobble on the sobriety wagon and takes a sneaky sip of alcohol whereas no person’s wanting. Besides somebody is – Max. Will he dob her in to Mick?

Callum uncovered as a grass to Phil

eastenders callum highway

Callum Freeway was fast-tracked at Walford nick throughout EastEnders’ transmission break (when are we going to get some flashbacks to these misplaced months like Hollyoaks have handled us to?). In addition to a pleasant desk and extra accountability, that additionally means he’s now a part of the police power’s vendetta towards the Mitchells, which jeopardises his romance with Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

This week, gangster Danny ‘Barry Grant from Brookside’ Hardcastle (Paul Usher) emerges snarling from the shadows and accuses the rookie cop of sewing him up over the flashily-filmed warehouse job, the place Ben was caught on incriminating CCTV footage. Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) interrupts their edgy change and rival Danny tells him he caught Callum rifling by way of his paperwork – his son’s boyfriend is a grass… The place do Callum’s loyalties actually lie?

Stuart and Rainie’s marriage ceremony catastrophe

eastenders rainie branning stuart highway

Callum’s buffoonish large brother Stuart Freeway (Ricky Champ) is ready to tie the knot with girlfriend Rainie Branning (Tanya Franks), which gives some welcome gentle aid in a reasonably heavy week in Walford.

After all nothing goes to plan for this unfortunate pair – there’s a mix-up with the bridal robe, and the groom will get locked in the hearse (why rent a marriage automotive if you’ve acquired a elaborate motor at your disposal?), whereas Callum could also be too busy getting crushed up by underworld villains to be at his sibling’s aspect. Bear in mind when Stuart and Rainie had been each baddies, social pariahs who systematically tried to wreck their households’ lives pushed by poisonous grudges and borderline sociopathic tendencies? Now right here we’re throwing confetti and wishing them nicely. How instances change.

Max threatens Ian

(*6*) eastenders ian beale max branning

Ian Beale’s monetary chickens come dwelling to roost when Max confronts his enterprise accomplice over stealing his cash to purchase the Vic. Rudely interrupting Ian on prime pretentious type attempting to impress a member of the council to win a profitable catering contract, Max is at his shouty finest as calls for his money back, threatening big penalties.

Sporting that scaredy cat look we first noticed when Phil flushed his head down the lavatory in the Nineties, Ian guarantees to pay Mr Branning back as quickly as he can. Nevertheless, a gathering with his solicitor throws a spanner in the works and Ian realises cashflow could also be an issue. He’ll should get artistic with that spreadsheet to settle his debt.

Elsewhere on EastEnders

(*6*) eastenders gray atkins

  • Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) makes preparations for daughter Chantelle’s funeral and faces the upsetting activity of going by way of outdated household images. Desirous to do his bit and present his help, Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) helps out and the grieving dad and mom are quickly in tears. Feelings take over and the pair are quickly leaning in for a kiss – solely to be stopped from a full-on snog by the surprising arrival of son-in-law Grey Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith). And guidelines on social distancing protocols.
  • Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) thinks there’s one thing not proper with Denise Fox (Diane Parish), as she will get more and more tetchy and retains disappearing with no clarification. Whereas the copper can be preoccupied with daughter Amy Mitchell (Abbie Burke) and her accusations of instructor Isaac Baptiste’s (Stevie Basaula) drug taking, he lastly has it out with Dee and asks her outright – is his different half having an affair?

Go to our devoted EastEnders web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers.

