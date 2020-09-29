6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Mick gets life-changing news and it’s Chantelle’s funeral

The large new storyline promised for the Carters this autumn kicks off in EastEnders this week, as Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) is given some life-changing news. He’s going to have some explaining to do…
Killer Grey Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) is shedding his grip as Chantelle’s funeral clashes with the homicide trial of Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), who he’s speculated to be defending. And Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is decided to do no matter it takes to get his long-lost son again.
Listed below are all of your EastEnders spoilers for fifth – ninth October 2020.
Is Mick actually Frankie’s dad?
Why is Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) so obsessive about the Carters? Is she simply an enormous Danny Dyer fan? Does she have personal his dodgy pre-EastEnders gangster movies on DVD, alphabetised on a shelf?
Not precisely, although Mick is the member of the cockney clan she’s honing in on, and the explanation she’s been hanging round and secretly taking all these photos. Her near-kiss with Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) seems to be a pink herring, and when suspicious Michael confronts the barmaid about why her behaviour is bordering on the creepy she lastly drops the bombshell: Frankie reckons Mick is her father! Doof-doof…
Walford mourns at Chantelle’s funeral
The Sq. gathers to say goodbye to Chantelle because the day of her funeral arrives. Tiger mum Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) breaks down because the hearse passes via and leans on her household for assist. The good Stanley is famed for her comedian chops when her alter ego is in amusing gobby mode (raucous snort, fag hanging out, one bra strap down), however she additionally fully nails it in Karen’s extra emotional scenes – seeing her bury her eldest youngster is certain to be heartbreaking.
The funeral pushes Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) to admit to Karen he nonetheless loves her, however she’s moved on with Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and tells her outdated flame it is likely to be finest for him to maneuver out. And what of Chantelle’s grieving husband, and secret killer, Grey? He’s acquired so much on his plate this week…
Whitney’s trial catastrophe
