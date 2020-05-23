6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Sharon comes back to Walford as Keegan faces more battles

More drama from Weatherfield as this weeks go to to EastEnders reveals a shock return for Sharon, however what does it imply for her and Phil?

And more heartache on the way in which for Keegan after just lately being discovered harmless.

Right here’s your spoilers for EastEnders between Monday 25th and Friday 29th Could.

Sharon makes an surprising return

After attempting to escape reminders of the ache of latest weeks, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) left Walford to stick with Michelle, however she makes a shock return this week and it’s clear that she continues to be attempting to grieve Dennis’s demise. She confides in Linda Carter (Kelly Vibrant) that she desires to give issues with Phil (Steve McFadden) one other shot- regardless of every little thing that occurred. While Linda does inform Sharon she is glad for her and Phil to purchase The Vic, Sharon later finds a few of Dennis’s issues whereas serving to her transfer. Later within the week, she has some alone time with child Kayden which leads Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) to remind her that she will be able to take him back. Sharon although leaves shortly. Does she need Kayden back, and does she even nonetheless need a future with Phil?

More bother finds Keegan

Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) could have lastly had his innocence confirmed over the assault cost on the police officer, however more bother shortly finds him this week. The week begins properly sufficient as he and Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) make amends after a touching gesture from her, however it’s downhill from there. A buyer on the meals truck is the catalyst when Keegan is accused of being a drug dealer- prompting Tiffany to promptly defend him. Irritated he didn’t get the prospect to defend himself, that turns into the least of his issues when the client returns, with buddies, and vandalises the truck. A devastated Keegan quickly breaks down in Karen’s arms and admits a devastating truth- the van was uninsured. What’s going to Keegan do now?

Jean desires Stacey to return

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) has been worrying her buddies for a while and after by accident doubling up on her remedy thanks to Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) and Shirley Carter (Linda Henry), there was some extraordinarily regarding behaviour from her. This week, she reacts angrily to one other intervention try from Kush who is decided to assist her. However a discovery by Mo Harris (Laila Morse) raises some severe alarm bells. Jean additionally units her sights on getting Stacey (Lacey Turner) house, however Shirley doesn’t assume talking to Phil about forgetting what she did is an efficient idea- particularly in her present way of thinking. Will Jean find yourself making issues worse?

Elsewhere on EastEnders…

Phil and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) put together for their job to increase funds, however with Ben’s listening to worsening and him protecting a secret from his dad, is that this a job that’s destined to fail?

The massive transfer is just not going easily for the Carter household and this week, whereas attempting to increase a bit of money, Mick (Danny Dyer) and Shirley by accident promote Linda’s issues. A livid Linda (Kelly Vibrant) has a factor or two to say to them each when she finds out what they’ve completed.

Max Branning (Jake Wooden) is just not happy when he learns that Martin Fowler (James Bye) has taken the safety job on the membership. He’s additionally pressured to cowl when Jack (Scott Maslen) assumes he is aware of Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) is considering of shopping for quantity 43.