6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Whitney makes exit plans as Keegan’s anger boils over

It’s one other truncated week on EastEnders, with episodes airing on simply Monday 20th and Tuesday 21st April.

However there are nonetheless huge developments for Whitney who’s planning an exit from Walford as her fears develop a couple of future behind bars, whereas an under-pressure Keegan is nearing breaking level.

Learn on for all the most recent storyline spoilers…

Whitney to depart?

Whitney is clearly scared of going again to jail, however she needn’t be so fearful. Half the Sq. have executed time and lived to inform the story. The truth is, lots of them most likely really feel extra at dwelling in a jail tabard than they do in common garments. One former inmate – Max Branning – is even popping spherical to inform a frit Whit about his personal experiences behind bars.

Thoughts you, Whitney does even have the added strain of Michaela posting horrible issues about her on-line. Michaela, should you hadn’t already seen, is reduce from the identical fabric as Marion Logan in Coronation Road and Wendy Posner in Emmerdale – each blinkered, grieving mums who’ll do something to defend their psychopathic sons. And Michaela’s smear marketing campaign does seem like working, with Whitney in the end deciding to achieve for her passport. You will discover out on Tuesday whether or not anybody will be capable of put a cease to her plan to depart city.

Keegan lashes out

The writers appear decided to see simply how a lot distress Keegan can face up to earlier than he fully buckles. Accused of against the law he didn’t commit and now homeless after being evicted by bailiffs, he’s presently feeling despondent, regardless of Tiffany berating him for his temper.

On Monday, the chaos on the Taylor home proves to be an excessive amount of for Keegan and he explodes with anger, solely to be left mortified when Bailey witnesses his rage. However may Keegan discover a sympathetic ear in Denise, who’s left shocked when she discovers what’s occurred to him in latest weeks?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Ash seeks out Iqra and, after apologising, admits that she loves her.

Following a chat with Callum, Stuart is impressed to suggest to Rainie and arranges one thing elaborate for her.

Kush continues to cover Tommy’s secret and, whereas dropping him off at college, asks Isaac to maintain on eye on him.

Plus Jean receives a present from Daniel that leaves her feeling touched.