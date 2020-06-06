6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Whitney worries for the future, while Gray gets angry

Again to Walford for one other dose of drama as this weeks go to to EastEnders sees Whitney put together to face her trial, while Gray turns nasty as soon as once more.

With poor Chantelle in the firing line, it appears it’s going to be one other harrowing time for her.

Right here’s your spoilers for EastEnders between Monday eighth and Friday 12th June.

Whitney prepares for courtroom

Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) continues to be awaiting trial for the homicide of Leo and he or she is getting extra apprehensive the nearer it gets. Not too long ago, she has been struggling to cope with the reminiscences of the fateful evening he died and Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) is alarmed to identify her wandering the sq. while seeming out of types. Making an attempt to work on her defence, he enquires about her previous relationships and learns that she was hit by Lee. Later, Gray tells her to recount all the particulars she remembers of that evening and he or she goes by means of as a lot as she will be able to earlier than all of it gets an excessive amount of for her and he or she breaks down. However as Gray tries to consolation her, she leans in for a kiss…

Sharon remembers Dennis

Wanting to assist Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) cope with her grief (and to maybe alleviate his guilt), Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) organises a memorial for Dennis that many from the Sq. come alongside to. Sharon is touched by the gesture and Ian tries to do a speech however turns into too emotional as he tries to get by means of it. It finally ends up being Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) that brings everybody to tears when he arrives and provides a speech of his personal. Elsewhere, issues are tense for Sharon and Phil after she surprised him by asking if they may elevate Kayden collectively. This week will see the fallout from that, however will Phil put his personal emotions apart for the sake of his relationship?

Chantelle faces an angry Gray

While Gray has been doing all he can to assist Whitney, viewers know that he has a nasty and possessive facet that his spouse, Chantelle (Jessica Plummer), has been on the receiving finish of many instances. This week, she finds herself in the firing line once more as his jealousy over her friendship with Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) threatens to show violent. When Chantelle borrows his automotive to choose up computer systems for Kheerat, she has no concept that Gray has put a tracker on the automobile. When he later appears to be like at the current data from it, he’s shocked to see that the automotive had been all the strategy to Stratford. Not realizing that Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) took it, he assumes that Chantelle has been having an affair. Will he consider her when she denies it?

Elsewhere on EastEnders…

Regardless of making Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) conscious that she desires nothing to do together with his household, not to mention him, Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) shares a kiss with him this week. However after they develop nearer and share one other kiss, Ian just isn’t happy when he sees them.

Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) is stunned to stumble upon Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) and hopeful that he has had a change of coronary heart. Wanting them to reunite, she meets with him later to speak, however is she about to get her coronary heart damaged?

Max Branning (Jake Wooden) begins to develop involved about Rainie (Tanya Franks) and what she could be after in the divorce. Regardless that she has mentioned that she is not inquisitive about his cash, Max is doubtful and thinks she could have one thing up her sleeve.

Go to our devoted EastEnders web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers.