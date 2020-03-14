6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Andrea takes on Kim as Cain catches out Malone

Now that dodgy Malone is in Emmerdale, everybody’s lives are probably in peril – none extra so than Cain’s.

However what does he have in retailer for us next week (Monday 16th March – Friday 20th March)?

Right here’s our rundown of the whole lot you could know…

Kim and Andrea go head-to-head

Andrea is determined to border Kim for her involvement in Graham’s homicide. In fact, everyone knows Kim’s plan to have him killed didn’t precisely come to fruition, however that’s by-the-by for the scorned mom. In a reasonably loopy improvement, Andrea units up a digicam and desperately tries to get Kim to disclose all – which she does. Assured she’s acquired all of the proof she wants, Andrea heads to Jamie to persuade him that his mum is a prison. Her Oscar-worthy efficiency appears to have performed the trick, and Jamie leaves Residence Farm, insisting his mom is dangerous information. However has Andrea gained the struggle with Belle – who’s after Jamie – on the scene?

Marlon has a coronary heart assault

Poor Marlon hasn’t has one of the best of instances in Emmerdale, however within the coming weeks, his issues go from dangerous to worse. Rhona invitations him out for a espresso to calm down him, however she solely realises how a lot anxiousness he’s really bottling up. Later on, a go to from the police solely goes to make his emotions even worse. He goes for a drive later on with Paddy however suffers a coronary heart assault. Will he be okay?

Paddy loses Eve

Whereas Paddy tries desperately to take care of his buddy, he leaves his child Eve within the automobile whereas she sleeps. It’s in all probability the worst factor he may have performed as a mum or dad, however the wants of his buddy referred to as for it. When he returns to gather her, she’s gone. Paddy spirals into despair and it doesn’t get any higher when Chas begins to berate him. When the social providers become involved, has an excessive amount of injury been performed?

Cain tries to get the upper-hand on Malone

We’re gripped to newcomer Malone and his dodgy methods, and it appears Emmerdale are organising a giant showdown between the bent copper and Cain. Will is tormented over whether or not he ought to have Lucas transfer into his house now he’s again in Malone’s pocket, and Billy decides to search out out what Cain’s plan is. However Billy getting concerned solely alerts Malone and the dodgy copper has no different choice by to leap him within the scrapyard and remind him who’s boss. Malone tells Billy to get Cain to the scrapyard and units them each on a job to eliminate a automobile. However as they achieve this, they discover a blood stain in Malone’s car and instantly type a plan. Will it backfire?

Vinny reveals the reality

We’ve been gripped to Vinny’s actual identification on Emmerdale however it appears we would lastly have some solutions within the coming week. All of it begins when the Dingles assume Vinny pawned Sam’s ring they usually instantly order him out of the home. Nonetheless, they make a shocking discovery which can simply change the whole lot.

Vanessa has her operation

As she continues to combat her bowel most cancers, Vanessa’s family and friends have had differing responses to her tragic prognosis. However for Vanessa, she is decided to work her final day earlier than the remedy begins however she turns into gripped by belly ache. Tracy then has a bombshell dropped on her – Vanessa has made her final will and testomony. However has she advised anybody else? She then heads into her operation and fingers crossed all goes effectively for her.

