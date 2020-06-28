6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Andrea’s disappearance causes concern while Harriet plays with fire

After a break for some lockdown specials which have allowed new episodes to be filmed within the wake of the manufacturing shutdown, we’re again to enterprise as ordinary in Emmerdale this week and we’re straight again into the drama!

From Andrea’s disappearance to Harriet’s dance with the satan, it’s going to be an eventful week.

Right here’s your spoilers for Emmerdale between Monday 29th June and Friday third July June.

The place has Andrea gone?

Once we final heard from Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale), she had publicly outed the affair between her husband, Jamie (Alexander Lincoln), and Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) in a revenge plan that seemed to be solely simply starting. When Jamie returned house to search out her, he was shocked to find that she had vanished, and he or she did so in a approach that made it appear extraordinarily suspicious. As we get again to the place we left off, plainly Jamie’s issues are solely set to worsen because the next part of her plan is revealed. The police quickly inform him that they know the place she and little Millie are however they refuse to inform him the situation. However as Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) heads off to search out her, she doesn’t realise that she is being adopted by somebody who doesn’t have Andrea’s greatest pursuits at coronary heart – Kim Tate (Claire King).

Jamie and Belle make a stand

Within the wake of the gang at The Woolpack studying of their affair in essentially the most dramatic of the way, Jamie and Belle have been initially at odds with him accusing her of outing them to everybody out of jealousy over him delaying leaving Andrea. They quickly find yourself again on the identical web page when he realises she would by no means have performed such a factor and the dialog quickly turns to the place they go from right here. Properly, they resolve that seeing as the key affair is now out within the open, they don’t have anything to cover and so they waste little time in declaring how a lot they love each other. However they don’t realise that Andrea is again and as soon as once more she spots them and stays out of sight. However when Jamie later returns house, he’s shocked to search out Millie alone within the kitchen ready for him with Andrea nowhere to be seen, The place has she gone this time, and can she again?

Harriet plays a harmful recreation

Earlier than the break, viewers noticed life for Harriet Finch develop much more sophisticated when, following her steamy encounter with the dodgy DI Malone (Mark Womack), she was shocked to be proposed to by Will Taylor and while she did settle for, it was clear that her coronary heart was not in it. This week she continues to really feel the strain and decides that one of the best factor she will do is to satisfy with Malone to warn him to remain out of the dales for good. Solely when the 2 are alone, it doesn’t take lengthy for issues to warmth up and he or she finds herself again in his arms. Solely this time, she has performed it when she is meant to be with Will at a gathering with the Bishop to debate the upcoming nuptials. While this causes Will to fret, his issues solely develop when he learns from Daybreak Taylor (Olivia Bromley) that Malone is again and regardless of Harriet’s assurances that he has little interest in them anymore, he nonetheless feels uneasy; if solely he knew how a lot bother Malone was already inflicting…

Elsewhere on Emmerdale…

Lydia Hart (Karen Blick) begins to wonder if Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) may have emotions for her ex, Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) when he affords to assist out with a fundraiser she is internet hosting. However while Vinny (Bradley Johnson) hopes {that a} reunion might be on the playing cards, will he be left disenchanted?

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is dismayed this week when he hears that Moira (Natalie J Robb) has been having fun with flirting with restaurant boss, Ricky. With their divorce course of underway, how will he cope when she totally strikes on with her life?

Leyla will get a shock this week when Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger) holds out an olive department for all the difficulty she triggered concerning her relationship with Liam (Jonny McPherson). However is the apology real, or does she have one thing up her sleeve?

