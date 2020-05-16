6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Harriet gets tense with Malone and will Paul’s secret be uncovered?

Extra drama from the dales as this weeks go to to Emmerdale reveals issues getting more and more difficult between Harriet and Malone.

And Paul’s deception continues, however is Mandy near working it out?

Right here’s your spoilers for Emmerdale between Monday 18th and Friday 22nd Could.

Harriet performs a harmful recreation

It turns on the market was extra between Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) and DI Malone (Mark Womack) than any of us knew as viewers have seen issues take an fascinating flip between the pair. Next week will see that their dalliance might not be a one-time factor. Having simply averted being caught within the act by Daybreak Taylor (Julia Mallam), Harriet makes it clear to Malone that what they did was a mistake and it could actually in no way occur once more. Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) nonetheless holds out hope that he can win Harriet again, following some recommendation from Billy Hopwood (David Crellin) although, all he has accomplished is risked pushing her additional away. And with Malone sending Harriet messages asking to satisfy up once more, it appears he might properly have misplaced her to the worst particular person doable.

Mandy seems to be into “Alex”

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) has accomplished all she will be able to to make sure her son, Vinny (Bradley Johnson), doesn’t have something to do with his father, Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale). Little does she know that Paul has secretly inserted himself into Vinny’s life with out both of them realizing it- getting a job on the scrapyard and befriending Vinny whereas utilizing the identify, Alex. Vinny and “Alex” have now struck up a friendship with the teenager liking him from the second they met. This week sees Mandy turn out to be inquisitive about Alex and after some pondering, she and Lydia (Karen Blick) start to suppose that Alex might be a lady and Vinny has a brand new girl buddy. By no means one to maintain her nostril out of her son’s enterprise, Mandy takes to social media to see what she will be able to study Alex. What will she do when she finds nothing?

Leanna causes issues

Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger) has been inflicting issues of late as she has made it clear how a lot she doesn’t approve of her father’s relationship with Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi). Persevering with to really feel rejected, she acts out additional this week when Liam (Jonny McPherson) is late for a meal that was organised for the 2 of them to make up. What makes it worse is he was late as a result of he was with Leyla. Leanna’s angle begins to trigger issues for Liam and Leyla who’re attempting to not upset Leanna additional however the scenario quickly boils over, and it’s not lengthy earlier than the marriage workplace is vandalised. And Leyla solely has one particular person on her thoughts as to who the perpetrator was. Is Leanna guilty?

Charity faces an impediment

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) might have taken some time to get on the identical web page, however they’re lastly in settlement about what occurs to Johnny if the worst occurs and Charity is delighted to be adopting him. Sadly, it quickly seems that the method received’t be as straight ahead as they initially hoped when Charity learns that Johnny’s absent father, Kirin, must grant permission. She heads straight to Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) to search out out the place he’s so no time is wasted however she is livid when Priya admits that she has no concept. Later, Charity hides this impediment from Vanessa and pretends that every little thing goes easily, however how lengthy will she be capable of hold the reality from her?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale…

Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) makes it clear that he solely plans to talk to Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) about work issues from this level on. Later Ellis (Aaron Anthony) walks in on Al and Priya and is annoyed that he didn’t find out about them earlier than.

Moira (Natalie J. Robb) and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) proceed to maneuver ahead with their divorce plans and there’s a glimmer of hope for them after they fall again into their previous pure manner with one another. Sadly, an argument is on the best way that will shatter this transient interval of peace. Will these two ever kind by means of their issues?

