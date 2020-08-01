6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Heartbreak for Priya over her fears for Al

This weeks go to to Emmerdale reveals Priya doubt that Al is being devoted to her.

And there’s shocking information for Tracy – which she undoubtedly doesn’t see coming.

Listed below are your spoilers for Emmerdale between third – seventh August 2020.

Priya grows suspicious of Al

Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) is shocked to find that her home has been damaged into, and much more so when she sees that the intruder is Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill). Sarah although shouldn’t be one to be intimidated and snatches Priya’s telephone hoping to search out info on Kirin for Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins). However Charity quickly realises that the texts she has been sending don’t have anything to do with Kirin. Priya later realises that Sarah has stolen issues, together with her ring, and Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) later discovers {that a} bracelet he had in his bag has additionally been taken. Confronting Sarah, Priya forces her handy every thing again however is shocked to see the bracelet amongst the stolen gadgets. When she quizzes Al, he pleads ignorance and says that none of his belongings have been pinched which immediately worries Priya who assumes that Al has been having an affair. However is she leaping to the flawed conclusion?

Malone surprises Harriet

Detective Mark Malone (Mark Womack) could also be alive and properly following his violent confrontation with Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), however issues between him and Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow-Blyton) present no indicators of getting simpler any time quickly. On the police station, Malone defends his actions and continues to place Will all the way down to Harriet. He then shocks her by telling her simply how deep his emotions for her run. However given the historical past between them, her upcoming wedding ceremony with Will, and that she is aware of simply how crooked a cop he’s, will she be persuaded to offer issues a go between them? As for Will, with a clue to the affair just lately being found by Billy, is he near discovering out that Harriet has betrayed him together with his worst enemy?

Tracy will get surprising information

Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) must get her wrist checked out this week and he or she and Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) head off to the hospital. As Tracy will get some checks finished, neither of them are conscious that they about to obtain life-changing information. When the outcomes of a urine check come again, the bombshell is dropped on them that Tracy is pregnant. They’re each shell-shocked by what they hear with the pair keenly conscious that not solely was this not planned- however they’ve not likely been collectively all that lengthy. Some severe conversations should be had they usually quickly get speaking about what this implies for them and their future. Are they able to tackle one thing as huge as a being pregnant, and can they each agree on how they need to proceed?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale…

Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) loses his mood when he’s urged to make use of his compensation cash to rent a personal physiotherapist to assist him together with his restoration. After biting his tongue when Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) first mentions it, he quickly lashes out and snaps when Amelia (Daisy Campbell) pushes the purpose.

Regardless of Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) wanting to maintain her Huntingdon’s check a secret, it’s a secret that doesn’t keep hidden for lengthy when Sam (James Hooton) lets the information out. How will Lydia react to what he has finished?

When she hears that Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) has determined to remain in Australia completely, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is devastated and Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) notices and vows to assist her.

