6 entertainment series keeping things light and filming during lockdown

If like us and a lot of the UK, you’ve spent the final month of lockdown watching numerous screens, you’ll have seen that almost all of quaran-television appears to fall into two classes.

The cruel and horrifying window into actuality that information programmes and breakfast tv now present; or pre-recorded comedies, dramas and soaps which appear too far-fetched within the present local weather (there’s no approach the Queen Vic would nonetheless be open, nor would Walford’s residents be arguing on the street lower than six toes aside from one another).

Nonetheless, there are just a few exceptions – due to the ability of Zoom, HD telephone cameras and manufacturing crews working tirelessly from house.

Listed here are a handful of the very best entertainment programmes which are persevering with to movie all through the coronavirus pandemic (spoiler alert: most of them are discuss reveals).

Final Week Tonight with John Oliver

Final Week Tonight is now in its seventh season, with the British comic choosing aside politics from behind a desk to a stay viewers (in regular circumstances), with the occasional superstar visitor dropping by to lampoon numerous lawmakers (once more – in regular circumstances).

John Oliver’s mixture of foolish satire and piercing political commentary doesn’t change an excessive amount of when filmed from house – though the dearth of viewers laughter initially takes a couple of minutes to get used to.

Oliver’s weekly takes on international politics, well-liked tradition and uncared for scandals have now turn out to be virtually solely coronavirus-focused. This will likely sound tiring for these of you affected by present affairs-based fatigue however his tongue-in-cheek take-downs of Trump and witty dissection of faux information do present some Covid 19 catharsis.

Easy methods to watch: Mondays at 10.05pm on Sky Comedy in UK, Sundays at 11.15pm on HBO in US.

Saturday Night time Reside

Of all the tv codecs that shouldn’t work during a worldwide societal shutdown, you’ll count on sketch comedy to rank excessive up on that checklist. Saturday Night time Reside defied expectations in that regard with its At-House version.

For these unfamiliar with the American sketch present, SNL often drafts in a star visitor to host the present every week and star in a wide range of sketches alongside its solid of aspiring comedic actors in addition to a musical visitor. A staple of US Saturday night time viewing, the present has been working since 1975 and launched the careers of Invoice Murray, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Invoice Hader and Julia Louis-Dreyfus amongst different A-listers.

Though regularly the present’s skits are 50:50 hit-and-miss, SNL’s solid and crew have been lately delivering stand-out satirical content material regardless of the issue of working from house. The final two lockdown reveals have featured a newly-recovered Tom Hanks, Paul Rudd, Adam Sandler, Miley Cyrus and Brad Pitt, who portrayed Dr Anthony Fauci – Trump’s well being adviser – during the final episode’s chilly open sketch.

Laughs appear to be few and far between in the intervening time, however in the event you fancy an hour of star-studded parody and ridiculousness – give SNL a go.

Easy methods to watch: Accessible on demand on Sky Comedy in UK and NBC within the US. Sketches could be watched on the SNL YouTube channel.

The Graham Norton Present

Graham Norton‘s Friday night time chat present continues to be airing on BBC One regardless of the lockdown, with well-known faces showing solely through webcam.

As odd it’s to see the present’s purple and orange set with out the celebrity-filled couch, Graham’s commonplace witty attraction makes up for the unusually cramped digicam set-up.

A slew of star-studded company have appeared on the present from their houses, together with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Chris Hemsworth, Richard E. Grant, and Michael Sheen – a spotlight being the reprisal of his Chris Tarrant impression from ITV’s Quiz.

Easy methods to watch: Fridays at 9pm on BBC One.

Have I Received Information For You

BBC One’s Have I Received Information For You can be getting the webcam therapy, with workforce captains Ian Hislop, Paul Merton and the panel present’s three company showing from their entrance rooms.

Victoria Coren Mitchell, Alexander Armstrong and Stephen Mangan have hosted the previous few episodes from house, joined by Henning Wehn, Phil Wang, journalist Emma Barnett and Dragons’ Den’s Deborah Meaden.

With a substantial amount of the episodes made up of video clips, newspaper clippings and sometimes TikTok footage, the one main change to HIGNFY is the dearth of a studio viewers. Due to this fact, followers of the present’s combination of politics and comedy wont be disenchanted with its lockdown version.

Easy methods to watch: Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Gemma Collins: Diva on Lockdown

The GC is again to maintain us entertained in quarantine with a have a look at her lockdown life.

With mounted rig cameras throughout her home, Diva in Lockdown offers viewers an perception into how TOWIE character Gemma Collins is coping with the coronavirus pandemic. Though the series has not but aired on ITVBe, it appears hilarious judging by launched teaser clips.

If re-watching Gemma Collin’s greatest bits on Huge Brother by no means fails to cheer you up, Diva in Lockdown will most likely have the identical impact.

Easy methods to watch: Diva in Lockdown is coming quickly to ITVBe and ITV Hub.

The Late Late Present with James Corden

Though the Americanised model of James Corden we’ve seen circa 2015 isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, you possibly can’t deny that his quarantine superstar company have made for wonderful entertainment.

From Hugh Jackman messing about along with his breadmaker to Will Ferrell performing his repertoire of hand-washing songs, Corden is managing to convey out the foolish facet of celebs regardless of the dire circumstances. A private favorite has been the enduring Stanley Tucci’s martini masterclass, taught from his London house.

We’ve additionally been handled to a wide range of intimate performances from Dua Lipa, BTS, Billie Eilish, John Legend and Andrea Bocelli due to The Late Late Present’s #HomeFest – a night of music from house for charity.

Easy methods to watch: Wednesdays at 11.50pm on Sky Comedy in UK, 12.35am on CBS in US.