6 free games for this weekend on PC and consoles: racing, strategy and a Spanish adventure

It’s Friday, and that means taking a look at what titles we can download or try for zero euros.

We move forward through a relatively quiet month of May, but with a June of events appearing on the horizon, in which there are still no shortage of free proposals for testing or downloading during the weekend. There are several, and they range from races to the terraforming of neighboring worlds through strategy and cooperative play. Like every Friday, a look at best free games.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

With series like The Expanse triumphing on the small screen, and tycoons like Elon Musk not hiding their desire to colonize Mars, the red planet is still topical, and you might want to terraform the neighboring world in Terraforming Mars, a strategy video game where we take control of a large corporation.

Kunos Simulazioni lets us put the pedal to the metal this weekend with Assetto Corsa Competizione. The racing video game is free to try on Steam, allowing players to discover a licensed offering of the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup, complete with its official tracks, vehicles, teams and drivers.

Type: Open Beta

Until the beginning of June, players have the opportunity to discover the turn-based cowboy RPG Hard West 2. With its download, the team in charge offers a small part of the game’s campaign and introduces players to some of the special abilities that they will acquire in the game. his journey through the dark heart of the West.

From Spain comes the first of the three games of the XBL Gold Free Play Days. This is Call of the Sea, a beautiful puzzle adventure that proposes living a supernatural story of mystery and love, set in 1934 in the confines of the South Pacific. It was praised by the specialized press. Will have to try it, right?

With Microsoft’s Free Play Days this weekend we can also play one of the best turn-based strategy and empire building video games, Civilization VI. We already know the mission, take a faction out of nowhere and take it to dominate the world, whoever falls along the way.

If what you are looking for is a proposal to spend good times in company this weekend Overcooked! All You Can Eat is your video game. One of the biggest hits in the stay-at-home co-op scene, with culinary challenges players must overcome as they navigate dark and dangerous kitchens.

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we have the option of exploring the new free games for subscribers in services such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime Gaming or PS Now and Game Pass.

