6 free games for this weekend on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, including a successful open beta

From MultiVersus to For Honor to a lawnmowing simulator: a look at what to play this weekend.

This Sunday we will say goodbye to July, a month marked by high temperatures in Spain that have made us take refuge at home playing great video games, including many of them available at no additional cost for a few days. These are the cases of the following titles, which we present to you like every Friday, highlighting the open beta of what seems to be a new mass phenomenon. But there is more to tell.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

This week the Epic Games Store have a plan for us: take the lawnmower through the British countryside. This is at least the premise of Lawn Mowing Simulator, a simulator of these devices that invites us to take charge of the best machines in the sector while setting up a leading company in its field.

Type: Limited Time Trial

With WWE 2K22, all the excitement of North American wrestling returned to consoles, and if you have doubts, you can now enjoy several days of free access to the video game thanks to Microsoft’s Free Play Days. WWE 2K22 allows us to take the reins of the great stars of this show in a proposal rich in game modes.

Type: Limited Time Trial

The second of the video games available with the Free Play Days is Generation Zero, a world of action and stealth to enjoy in a group where we travel to a place with a story to tell, and where no two encounters are the same, and lush forests, abandoned towns , extensive fields and improvised bases.

Type: Limited Time Trial

To end on Xbox an adventure of Naruto, one of the great manganimes. Launched four years ago, this adventure invites players to fight in a team of four against other teams online. “A well-designed 3D fighting arcade that is capable of delivering brilliant action moments,” we valued in the review.

For Honor [PC y PlayStation]

Type: Limited Time Trial

“Participate in the chaos of war as a brave knight, brutal Viking, or deadly samurai” with For Honor over the next few days. The action and combat video game with a medieval setting continues to receive content, and Ubisoft wants us to know it by inviting us to a free trial of its tributes.

Type: Open Beta Release

We ended up with a whole mass phenomenon, at least in its early days. After a successful closed beta, MultiVersus has been opened to the whole world, registering record figures for Warner Bros. And it is not for less, it is a fighting video game with some of the most beloved characters of the media conglomerate.

free games for everyone

Prime Gaming, Xbox GamePass, PS Plus

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we have the option of exploring the new free games for subscribers in services such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime Gaming or Game Pass.

