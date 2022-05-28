6 free games for this weekend on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch with a great saga and a free-to-play

We take a look at what we can enjoy these days without paying a single euro.

One more Friday it’s time to take a look at the main stores and platforms to find out what proposals are free, either to play a few games this weekend or to download them and add them to our collection. This time we do not fear Free Play Days at Microsoft, but a sample video game with Nintendo Switch, a surprise gift on Steam and a dizzying free-to-play premiere on PC and consoles. All this without forgetting the Epic Games Store with a pack with three great works.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

This week the free game on the Epic Games Store is worth three, because it is BioShock: The Collection, a remastered compilation of the three and only video games, for the moment, of the action-shooter saga where we can travel to Rapture and Columbia, two of the cities most remembered by fans of the industry.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

“Prepare your team for their most dangerous mission yet and take flight on an aerial expedition in this strategic survival simulator.” Bomber Crew will be free to download for the next week giving players access to a war proposition where they take the reins of a bomber.

Type: Free-to-play release

From this Wednesday it is available for free download Roller Champions, the new and exciting PvP sports bet for free-to-play teams from Ubisoft, where we have to join two friends and face the opposing team based on speed, ingenuity, crushing tackles and daring dodges. It comes to PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Nintendo Switch Online users have the opportunity this week to try out Spelunky 2. Released a couple of years ago, it’s a challenging but accessible roguelike platformer where you can explore a vast world full of monsters, traps, and treasures. Ideal to enjoy with the hybrid system of the Japanese company.

free games for everyone

Prime Gaming, Xbox GamePass, PS Plus

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we have the option of exploring the new free games for subscribers in services such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime Gaming or PS Now and Game Pass.

More about: Free games.