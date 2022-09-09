6 free games on PC, PlayStation and Xbox to have a great time this weekend with action, ships and sports

One more Friday we take a look at what proposals to download or try without paying a single euro more on PC and consoles.

We head to the middle of September with our sights set once again on several events that promise to give us great surprises: today’s presentation focused on Marvel and Disney adaptations and the Ubisoft Forward for this week. But first, a review like every Friday of the free games of the weekend.

Type: Limited Time Trial

From Funcom they want to make us travel to Arrakis in a multiplayer survival adventure in the coming years, but the development team has already made us visit another world of success in literature such as that of Conan. Now we can try our luck and fight for our lives in Conan Exiles, free to try this weekend.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Hundred Days is a winemaking simulator that, as the name suggests, gives the player a total of one hundred days to take control of a new winery and do whatever it takes to accomplish the mission. Thus, in this adventure that they give away with the Epic Games Store, you will have to choose vineyards to plant and harvest.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Ruthless nightmarish monsters are on the loose in the swamps of Louisiana and you are part of a group of hardened gunslingers who must rid the world of their horrible presence. Hunt: Showdown’s PvEvP approach challenges us to compete with other players for the best possible loot. Once again, free.

Type: Limited Time Trial

American football nights are back, and to celebrate it from EA Sports they allow players to play a few games for free to their latest bet on this sport on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S: Madden NFL 23. The simulator is equipped with the latest technology from the American company thus guaranteeing greater game realism.

Type: Limited Time Trial

During this weekend we have another recent proposal from Ubisoft to enjoy your entire experience for free. It’s Riders Republic, a huge multiplayer world where you can team up with friends and take on downhill races, dominate maps in team competitions, and challenge yourself in PvP modes and events.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Perhaps the hype for Star Citizen is not as great as before, but those responsible do not want to miss the opportunity to add new space explorers with a free trial valid for a few days in which to pilot up to eight ships. The test is extensive, and will be available until this coming September 15.

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we have the option of exploring the new free games for subscribers in services such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime Gaming or Game Pass.

