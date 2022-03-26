6 free games to enjoy this weekend on PC, PlayStation and Xbox without paying a euro

We take a look at what the different stores offer us these days to download or try for free.

We have a powerful Friday of premieres, with GhostWire: Tokyo, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. We have a lot to say about all of them in writing, but now it’s time to take a look at other games, those that we can enjoy at no additional cost these days. This time we have a powerful video game released a few months ago, as well as the occasional discovery.

Type: Limited Time Trial

On Xbox, users will be able to take a look at everything that Before We Leave has to offer, a city-building game set in a cozy corner of the universe where you can escape from hungry space whales, always at a relaxed pace. An ideal proposal for all those who do not want conflicts during the weekend.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

The Epic Games Store continues to discover us somewhat smaller proposals but with much to offer every week. This time we have Demon’s Tilt to download for free, a pinball video game that wants to go beyond the genre by taking elements from shoot ’em up and hack n’ slash games, all with a retro aesthetic.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Dive into the gritty world of a modern-day guerrilla revolution to free the nation from a dictator and his son with Far Cry 6, March 24-28 on all platforms. The open-world action video game is looking for new insurgents to coincide with the launch of its crossover mission with Stranger Things.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

This week we have a double helping of post-apocalyptic worlds. In this first title, players are challenged to travel to a future where humans fight for resources in an intense combat sport using remote controlled vehicles. KEO is becoming strong in its multiplayer and is still in the early access phase.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Free Play Days come strong on Xbox. This time it allows us to take a look at Lost Judgment, a crime thriller from the team responsible for the Yakuza series that hit stores not long ago, at the end of 2021, with a proposal rich in investigative elements and an exciting narrative.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Paradox gives players the chance to take charge of a disaster-proof colony in a post-apocalyptic future this weekend with Surviving the Aftermath and all that that entails. An interesting strategy and management video game released at the end of last year on PC.

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we also have the option of exploring the new free games for subscribers in services such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime Gaming or PS Now and Game Pass .

