6 free games to have a great time this weekend on PC, PlayStation and Xbox without paying a euro

We enter December taking a look at what titles we can play at no additional cost this bridge.

With the Huawei 3D Games Awards still hungover 2021, we welcome the first weekend of December, which in Spain also has the attraction of being a Monday holiday for Constitution Day. Time for leisure, to enjoy a passion as beautiful as video games. And if they are at no additional cost, all the better. For these days we have up to six free proposals on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, with action and shooting adventures, investigation and strategy thrillers.

Type: Multiplayer Alpha

Relic Entertainment will bring back a saga of war strategy much loved among the PC public on a date yet to be determined, but if the wait for Company of Heroes 3 is long this weekend there is an alpha version of the multiplayer available that promises to offer a overview of this CoH 3 slope.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

A regular of these special, although this time players can directly add it to their libraries and enjoy forever an asymmetric multiplayer horror game, a source of inspiration for many other titles, where four survivors have to escape from a fifth player in the game. role of a ruthless assassin.

Type: Limited Time Trial

On Xbox Live Gold Free Play Days this weekend we will have the opportunity to enjoy a whole love letter to film noir. We are talking about Night Call, an investigative video game with a strong narrative component in which as a taxi driver you have to find out the identity of a serial killer before it’s too late.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Rainbow Six Siege is back once again with a free trial weekend, giving PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Stadia players another chance to discover a multiplayer tactical shooter with a huge community of players behind it. It will also be a good time to discover all its latest news.

Type: Limited Time Trial

If yours are motorcycles, watch out for this RiMS Racing. This summer-released simulator challenges players to not only bring out their inner driver, but also an engineer capable of understanding all aspects of their vehicle. In addition, the video game has enough content to fill with fun all weekend.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Also with the Epic Games Store there is an opportunity these next few days to download while True: learn () for free, a more alternative proposal presented in stores as a simulation and puzzle video game created for all those who want to learn how machine learning and related technologies work .

