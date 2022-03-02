6 games are coming to Xbox Game Pass to start March while 4 are leaving the service soon

A big release from Marvel is the big star to welcome the new month at Microsoft.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated March 1, 2022, 15:28 76 comments

Microsoft has shared a few minutes ago the list of news for the first weeks of March on Xbox Game Pass, listed up to six releases for the service, among which one name stands out: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, released in stores by Square Enix on October 25 of 2021. In addition, it has also detailed the next four titles to leave the service.

In addition, Flight Simulator joins the Game Pass cloudThe action-adventure video game starring Star-Lord will arrive on the subscription service on March 10 for PC, consoles and the cloud, allowing users to enjoy one of the best adventures of the past year, where this group of legendary outlaws has to save the universe once again. But before, just start this new month We will have other very interesting news as well.

For example, the evocative contemplative puzzle-solving experience Far: Changing Tides debuts on Xbox Game Pass today, while Microsoft Flight Simulator becomes available to all users via the cloud. For Thursday, in addition, the arrival on consoles and PC of Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII -the previous games of the trilogy were already available- is advanced.

Already for March 10, in addition to the superheroic production of Square Enix, an assortment of very interesting independent proposals is guaranteed. Thus, we have the surprise indie Kentucky Route Zero, the lawn mowing simulator Lawn Mowing Simulator, and Young Souls, an action RPG that will arrive at launch on the service. As always, remember that for the second fortnight there will be more news.

What’s new with Xbox Game Pass in March

As for the casualties, we have several weight drops for March 15, so the most racialized can still enjoy them for a couple of weeks.

Xbox Game Pass drops in March

Nier: Automata (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – March 15



phogs! (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – March 15



Torchlight III (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – March 15



The Surge 2 (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – March 15

More about: Xbox Game Pass.