6 games that have taken us to the Moon now that NASA plans to return to it

From Super Mario Odyssey to Wolfenstein, there are not a few games that have allowed us to set foot on the Moon.

Imagines you go back to your adolescence and they explain to you in class that a certain Neil Amstrongalong with his team, went to the moon in 1969. Well, it seems that history will repeat itself with the mission of Artemis. Currently the operation has been postponed for a few days due to a technical error, but the fact is that the human being returns to the Moon nasa handheld. Automatically we have thought of making this curious compilation of some games where we go to the Moon.

Inevitably in 3DJuegos we have seen that we’ve already gotten years ahead of them with many of these games where we traveled to the Moon that you may not have remembered. Can you imagine driving in space, shooting at nothing, exploring lunar terrain and doing all kinds of mischief on space stations? All that and more we will see with these 6 games that have also taken us to the moon.

Grand Touring 6

It is possibly the most surprising game on this list, but its director already explained it several years ago. In Gran Turismo 6 we can drive on the moon with a rover. Of course, Polyphony Digital wanted to make it so real that in the end you drive quite slowly. It is a curiosity that could not be missing because you substitute the power of the cars for the lunar gravity of this Rover. You can see the result for yourself.

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

We all know what the Borderlands saga brings us. In the prequel we had the pleasure of visit the moon And not exactly to run two errands. We already know what the Moon can expect from the hand of the enigmatic villain Handsome Jack. In this case we will run into the usual: bastards, enemies, action, humor and missions through a tube.

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Imagine that World War II had been won by the Germans. Of course a lot of different things would have happened, but MachineGames has gone further. In this case the nazis have a moon base containing the Reich’s nuclear decryption keys. All this upsets him, as always, legend William “BJ” Blazkowicz, whose profession is to destroy Nazis. And as usual, mission accomplished soldier.

Destiny

It was evident that this saga was going to make an appearance on this list. Destiny gave us on the Moon a unique space filled with hive caverns. It is a scenario where Crota, son of Oryx, settled down, defeating thousands of guardians and then waiting for us in the underground galleries. In Destiny 2 it represents the place that hides the pyramid of darkness closest to Earth hiding many horrors that just by seeing its trailer you can witness.

Super Mario Odyssey

our favorite plumber could not go unnoticed in this compilation, for something is in the image above. Mario Bros embarks, as always, to rescue his beloved Princess Peach from the hands of Bowser, but first he has to leave his seal on the moon world where you have to collect many power moons in a stage where you can jump much higherand in which fun is more than guaranteed.

Deliver Us to the Moon

you are an astronaut with a very ambitious mission: save humanity of a catastrophe. You only have the help of a little friend, a robot that will help you explore and investigate abandoned bases. The game is short and intense, but the adventure does not stop there. There is a very deep message behind the story that can leave us thinking about the action of the human being regarding energy.

Despite all of these games, there are several more where we’ve been to the Moon. If you think there is any another game that deserves to be in a similar upcoming special you can leave it in the comments. In fact, we will do it in the future because NASA has confirmed that it wants to return to the Moon in three years. Don’t be surprised to see us doing a similar special in a while, but this time with the contributions of our readers.

