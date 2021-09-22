6 govt workers of Jammu and Kashmir to be sacked because of terrorist hyperlinks

A committee designated to make sure the historical past of workers of the Jammu and Kashmir govt on Wednesday really useful the sacking of six workers for his or her hyperlinks to terrorism. Legitimate assets stated that the nominated committee, which really useful the dismissal of presidency workers from carrier for having hyperlinks with terrorist organizations, has really useful the dismissal of six group of workers.Additionally Learn – Mehbooba Mufti’s giant announcement, ‘PDP will contest the impending meeting elections in Jammu and Kashmir’

Assets stated, those workers had been really useful for dismissal on account of their hyperlinks with terrorism, as they're operating as Overground Employees (OGWs) of banned terrorist organisations. In July 2021, 11 govt workers had been pushed aside on account of their terrorist hyperlinks.

The workers who had been sacked in July this yr come with two sons of Muzaffarabad-based leader Syed Salahuddin of Jihad Council, a conglomerate of quite a lot of terrorist organisations.

(Enter: IANS)