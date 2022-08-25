6 highlights of Genshin Impact and its long-awaited version 3.0

The hit free-to-play RPG expands with the new Sumeru region, more enemies, and new combat mechanics.

Hoyoverse has finally released the version 3.0 patch for Genshin Impact, liberating the Sumeru region once and for all. Let us remember that this is the fourth of the seven zones announced and is linked to the Dendro Element, that is, to the earth and to the plants. And this change is appreciated after coming from the Land of Lightning with Inazuma. This new scenario is presented as a much more peaceful and idyllic place, but is it really so? A long-awaited arrival like this is not without news and, I don’t know about you, but I was looking forward to seeing it. Therefore, after playing during the last days, here are the 5 novelties most significant that I have been able to observe after thoroughly exploring the place.

The Dendro Element

We know that each region is linked to a specific element. To date, we have seen Anemo, Geo and Electro. The particularity of Dendro is that it is a very little developed element, not to say almost unknown. We have seen it vaguely, but we did not know any users of it either, (or not too many). In the same way that we have warriors who use the rest of the magic, (although their regions had not arrived), with Dendro it was not like that. This has changed after the arrival of Sumeru and the new avatars, giving rise to new Elemental Reactions like “Flowering”, among others, once we entered into combat. But not only this. As we will see, this power is the central axis of the new stage, marking many more important points that range from the configuration of the region, to the way we move or the obstacles.

the new characters

Right now the most interesting characters would be Tignari y Collei, both archers using Dendro magic. The former is more focused on the attack, while Collei can support this one thanks to the Elemental Reactions that occur between them. If we support this strategy with Electro, for example, we can get a powerful team for this new plot. This leads me to point out the set of artifacts, “Memories of the Forest” with which we can further enhance our element. Be that as it may, both are already available through the corresponding banner.

On the other hand, we will also find Dori, a merchant eager to earn Mora who wields the power of Electro. Of course, we will see more characters as the region develops. In fact, several have been the result of leaks, but we prefer to leave you a bit of a mystery if you do not want to see them.

The mysteries of Sumer

A new region brings unknown elements and Sumeru is no exception. Throughout our journey, we will find a series of enigmas that we will have to solve. One of them would be dendrograns that will help us find a way to activate or destroy objects. We will also find infected areas, corroded by Decadence. Actually, this system would come to work a bit like the cold in Spinadragón, since, the higher the level, our life will fall, but, if we find lights or candles, we will restore the lost vitality just by being close.

And precisely, to clean this corruption, we will have to make use of the Dendrograns. The evil zones cannot be missing in each region of this game. We will also find a new form of fast transportation that will be through the Four Petal Symbols. In fact, we can even chain several and collect coins in the specific challenges around these mechanisms.

The new history of Genshin Impact

Sumeru is a place ruled by the Goddess of wisdom , after the Archon was killed. This has caused the place to be transformed into a very clinging place of scholarship, finding the hermitages, a group of mercenaries excited by this idea and who will be our enemies. El Viajero or La Viajera arrive in this region, still moved by the interest of finding their lost relative. From there, a whole series of missions and plots are set in motion that range from the situation of the country to the circumstances of its characters. Sumeru is a mysterious place. However, it is also a perfect place to collect materials, being the occasion to search for those typical of the region such as the Rose of Sumeru and, how could it be otherwise, this leads to the introduction of typical recipes of the country and that are add to the already existing cookbook throughout 3 previous regions.

More variety of scenarios

Sumeru is an area that has Wild forest, very similar to a jungle and desert. It should be noted that the environments, although they follow a design in accordance with the rest of the places, change a lot in terms of the landscape. Details such as waterfalls are perceived in a much more wild and frenetic way. We know that each region has a real inspiration, being Inazuma similar to Japan or Liyue to China. In this case, the inspiration is totally Arabic, from the music, to some character or environment designs. Accustomed to an Asian style, this oriental change is very striking. Personally, I have really enjoyed the places I have been able to visit, spending a lot of time exploring and looking for materials.

Changes in combat

Clearly, when we talk about Elemental Reactions We’re not just talking about puzzles. The combats take on a more detailed nuance when going into various elements, since with the new reactions, a series of synergies between characters that change the way the team is approached. For example, Electro and Dendro make a good combination, with Shogun Raiden being an optimal character to bring out the potential of new fighters. In this way, we will find the following combinations:

with electro : Acceleration occurs. When attacked with Electro, Intensification occurs and with Dendro, Propagation.



: Acceleration occurs. When attacked with Electro, Intensification occurs and with Dendro, Propagation. Con Pyro : Burn occurs.



: Burn occurs. with Hydro : Flowering occurs.



There are many more updates ahead and this stage has only just begunAll these combinations can be tested with the unknown enemies that we will see throughout the entire region. Among them, Electro Regisvine or Jadeplume Terrorshroom stand out as powerful opponents and then, some like the Fungi or the typical beasts of the area that resemble wild beasts, such as crocodiles, boars or felines and that are loose in the area. Of course, the way to proceed to the action remains true to what we have seen before, but now, we have a little more variety when creating our strategy.

So, this would be the review of the news that Genshin Impact brings us with version 3.0 and with Sumeru. Of course, there are many more updates ahead and this stage has only just begun. Sumeru is in its infancy right now, so to speak, but there is no doubt that it is a refreshment for players and is loaded with all kinds of missions, events and challenges so that they can continue enjoying constant content in this game. MMO.

