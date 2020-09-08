6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Danger for Juliet as Edward continues his evil plan

We should still be working at diminished episodes till the New Yr over at Hollyoaks, however there’s nonetheless 4 recent, new instalment to get pleasure from this week – alongside one other flashback to a key episode from the present’s previous.

With hazard for Juliet, Sid and Tony, there’s loads of drama on the way in which.

Listed below are your Hollyoaks spoilers from 14th – 18th September 2020.

It’s choice time for John Paul

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) has a choice to make this week as he continues his relationship with PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) however quickly finds that James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) isn’t keen to surrender on him. When John Paul and James take some alcohol and are caught ingesting within the village, a annoyed George arrests them each and leaves them alone in a cell collectively. Whereas locked up, James tells his ex that he wants to decide on who he needs to be with. However later within the week, we see a facet of George that we have now not seen earlier than when he meets up with his personal ex, Dean…

Edward’s evil recreation continues

It’s a worrying time for Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) as his father, Edward (Joe McGann), continues his depraved scheme to take every thing that Tony has labored so onerous to construct – and in appalling style too. Drugging his son with testosterone, he proceeds with his plan to interrupt him and Diane O’Connor (Alex Fletcher) up and Tony begins to assume that he could also be higher off letting her go as he’s unable to regulate how unpredictable he’s being. Will Tony realise what is going on to him is past his management?

Juliet will get a shock

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is shocked when she sees Jordan Worth (Connor Calland), who’s courting the thing of her affections, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), kissing Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter). Whereas Juliet does confront Jordan, which leaves her dealing with an entire new downside, she takes benefit of the state of affairs when she will get some alone time with Peri later within the week. As the 2 go away a celebration for some recent air, Juliet leans in for a kiss – however will it’s reciprocated?

Sid and Juliet enter a harmful world

After confronting Jordan, Juliet is left in a difficult state of affairs when she is launched to his harmful, felony, boss, Victor. He makes it clear that she and Sid Sumner (Billy Worth) must be promoting much more medicine and stresses that in the event that they don’t, they may each be in severe hazard. Panicked and attempting to think about someplace to promote a big provide, they quickly goal Imran Maalik’s (Ijaz Rana) social gathering and ensure extra individuals are in attendance than initially deliberate. However will they be caught out after they attempt to promote the medicine to the visitors?

Tony pushes Diane away

Diane tells a shocked Edward that she doesn’t need to stroll away from Tony as she feels there’s nonetheless an opportunity for the 2 of them to get issues again on observe. For Edward, this can be a signal that he must up his recreation and he begins utilizing the kids as pawns, making out that they’re fearful of Tony and being broken mentally by being round him. That is all of the proof that Tony wants to listen to to know they are going to be higher off with out him and he arranges a date in order that Diane can see that she would higher off with Edward. Has Edward’s vicious scheme labored?

We make a journey to 2003

As Hollyoaks isn’t fairly again as much as full episodes, we nonetheless have basic episodes to get pleasure from and this week we return to 2003 to a time when Debbie Dean (Jodi Albert) was not happy that her sister, Steph (Carley Stenson), appeared to be making a transfer on her boyfriend. And issues escalated past friendship for Tony and Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) following a conflict on the restaurant.

Go to our devoted Hollyoaks web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. In case you’re wanting for extra to observe try our TV information.