6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Theresa returns and Nico continues to haunt Liberty

Because it gears up for its twenty fifth anniversary later in October, Hollyoaks welcomes again Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter), who’s again with a bang as her feisty household are focused by a stalker making some stunning accusations.

Elsehwere now we have another, much less welcome, acquainted faces inflicting bother for Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), in addition to a very haunting blast from the previous for troubled new mum Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart).

Listed below are your Hollyoaks spoilers for twelfth – nineteenth October 2020.

Theresa’s again because the McQueens have a stalker

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is shaken by a creepy, and nameless, textual content message, however contemplating the quantity of individuals she’s offended in her life she doesn’t know the place to start figuring out who despatched it. Chances are high it’s greater than a penny-pinching punter from the pub complaining about being short-changed.

Extra family members additionally begin receiving sinister SMS contact from the identical mysterious sender, all of them warning the McQueens should pay for the sins of the previous. Whereas Mercy, Sylver McQueen (David Tag) and John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) attempt and determine what’s happening, who ought to totter residence to Hollyoaks village on their signature stilletos however cousin Theresa – final seen in 2016 heading to Alicante, and nearly forgetting to take her two-year-old daughter when she bought within the cab to the airport. Can tarty T shed any gentle on who’s concentrating on her household? Being greeted by information of an evil stalker might be not the homecoming she had envisaged.

Liberty loses the plot

We are able to barely cease ourselves shouting: ‘Instructed you so!’ as Liberty struggles to give her child daughter away to huge sister Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and boyfriend Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward), regardless of agreeing to be their surrogate all these months in the past. Nonetheless, her attachment to the kid is being fuelled by a critical case of what seems to be post-partum psychosis.

Wobbly Lib is having hallucinations that Sienna’s useless serial killer daughter Nico Blake (Persephone Swales-Dawson) is a freaky nurse, goading her to preserve her child. This week, nasty nurse Nico encourages Liberty to secretly breastfeed the baby to strengthen their bond. It’s a intelligent, and creepy, callback to when Sienna was making an attempt to steal Nancy Osbourne’s (Jessica Fox) life and breastfed her new child son Oscar. And also you thought dippy Liberty was the polar reverse of her twisted sister? When Sienna’s the secure one within the household one thing is significantly unsuitable. Put together for Lib’s frame of mind to spiral.

Warren and Felix confront Cormac

Warren is just not fully on board with Felix’s plan to confront his childhood tormentor Cormac Ranger (James Gaddas), the youngsters’ residence care residence employee who’s brutal bullying scarred him for life. Can free cannon Felix be trusted not to do lose his cool?

Because the current Hollyoaks trailer revealed, it’s really Cunning who flips out when horrid racist Cormac is confronted along with his crimes and refuses to acknowledge the psychological injury he inflicted. The highly-charged assembly with Cormac doesn’t precisely present the closure anybody was trying for, and kicks off a a lot darker chapter within the story involving fellow abuse survivor Brody. By the center of the week, Brodes is scuffling with the scary scenario and heads to the police station… What has he bought to inform them?

Yazz and Tom over?

(*6*)

Cracks are starring to present within the romance between Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry). He’s morphing into the next Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), content material to keep settled within the village surrounded by mates and household and constructing his empire. She, however, has goals past town partitions and needs to head to the large smoke to pursue a profession in journalism. Effectively, it’s higher than working for a residing…

When the younger couple realise they may not be on the identical web page by way of mapping out their lives, impulsive Yazz makes a grand gesture to her boyfriend that knocks him for six. Thoughts you, suggesting he wears a taupe tank prime as an alternative of a beige one can be thought of a wild act of revolt for our Tom. Not wanting to maintain formidable Yazz again, well-meaning Tom finally ends up making issues ten occasions worse when his good intentions misfire fully. He actually is popping into the next Tony, isn’t he?

Edward’s depraved new plan for Diane

Speaking of Tony, his marriage is sinking faster than one of many chef’s souffles on a summer season’s day thanks to dastardly dad Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann). The menacing medic tells daughter-in-law Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) it’s time she stopped sporting her marriage ceremony ring now her and Tone are over, thanks to his Machiavellian manipulations.

Distressed Diane notices her hair is beginning to fall out, however Edward assures her it’s simply down to all the fear and thrusts the divorce papers into her hand so he can have her all to himself. Fletcher just lately appeared on a chat present with a daring new crimson hairdo, which she mentioned was for an upcoming storyline. Edward’s already drugged his son to change his persona and flip him into an aggressive wreck, is he messing with Di’s famously luscious locks (significantly, it’s at all times excellent!) as a part of his grand plan to change into head of the Hutchinsons? The thoughts boggles.

Friday Favourites: The Loft opens and a brand new hunk arrives

This week’s dip into the archives whereas Hollyoaks exhibits 4 nights per week till January takes us again 20 years – it’s 2000 and a young-looking Mandy Richardson and Cindy Cunningham swoon on the arrival of match fireman Ben Davies. Mandy would go on to bag the buff blonde – sorry Cind. Elsewhere, legendary nightclub The Loft opens its doorways for the primary time. Did the unique flyers say ‘Obtainable for non-public rent and future shootings, stabbings, robberies, fires and homicide makes an attempt’, I’m wondering…

