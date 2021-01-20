6 Hwang In Yeob Moments From Episodes 9 & 10 Of “True Magnificence” That We’re Still Thinking About

When you’re like me, you have been discovering your self counting down the times till you may watch the latest episode of “True Magnificence.” The forged, the story, the humor, the visuals, all of it’s got us laughing for pleasure whereas watching. When you’re additionally like me, your coronary heart has been going backwards and forwards between the 2 male lead characters, Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) and Han Search engine optimisation Jun (Hwang In Yeob), however this week, let’s pay homage to the heartthrob second lead. Listed here are six Search engine optimisation Jun moments from the newest episodes that had us fascinated by him all week lengthy.

Be aware: Spoilers for episodes 9 and 10 forward.

1. Search engine optimisation Jun’s damaged coronary heart

After the category area journey, Search engine optimisation Jun is feeling fairly down. On the final night time of the journey, Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger) tells Search engine optimisation Jun that she has emotions for Su Ho which confirms Search engine optimisation Jun’s heartbreaking nightmare. He is aware of that he has to again off from Ju Gyeong and never act like himself at college. His mates are even questioning why Search engine optimisation Jun will not be his assured and jovial self.

Search engine optimisation Jun being heartbroken needs to be the saddest however most swoon-worthy sight ever. Seeing this dangerous boy soften right into a puddle of disappointment due to Ju Gyeong is sufficient to get a really extreme case of second-lead syndrome. His coronary heart is so massive and he’s simply so in love!

2. The scorching photograph shoot.

This photograph shoot…

was intensely on fireplace.

Take a look at the best way Search engine optimisation Jun appears to be like at Ju Gyeong!

Ju Gyeong fatefully runs into Search engine optimisation Jun whereas he’s doing a photograph shoot for a clothes firm. The photographer convinces Ju Gyeong to affix in on the shoot and Search engine optimisation Jun is pressured to stand up near her whereas taking photos.

Search engine optimisation Jun being uncomfortable and shy at first of the shoot was so endearingly harmless and cute. His confession to Ju Gyeong, “I’m a person too,” made all our hearts skip a beat, didn’t it? Search engine optimisation Jun solely longs for Ju Gyeong to have a look at him as a person as an alternative of a buddy. It’s moments like these that appear to be taking our breath away!

3. Search engine optimisation Jun being in awe of Ju Gyeong’s magnificence

Search engine optimisation Jun will get Ju Gyeong a job on the cafe he had beforehand labored at. He clearly cares about her and desires to assist her out, which is why he goes to the difficulty of connecting her together with his outdated boss. When she exhibits as much as work, she places her hair up in a ponytail and Search engine optimisation Jun can’t assist however have an awesome quantity of butterflies for her in that second.

This half is good but additionally fairly unhappy, primarily as a result of we all know that Search engine optimisation Jun can’t be with Ju Gyeong. It solely emphasizes how a lot Search engine optimisation Jun actually likes Ju Gyeong and the way a lot he can solely watch her from a distance. He even channels his anger about this by getting pissed off at her for placing her hair up in a ponytail. Traditional Search engine optimisation Jun!

4. Search engine optimisation Jun wanting Ju Gyeong to tie his shoelaces

After a protracted day at work, Search engine optimisation Jun takes Ju Gyeong dwelling on the bus. He comes up with the excuse of wanting to go to his little sister on the comedian e-book retailer that she works at, however he secretly simply needs to spend extra time with Ju Gyeong. Whereas strolling collectively, Ju Gyeong notices that Search engine optimisation Jun’s laces are untied and finally ends up tying them for him. Search engine optimisation Jun is so touched by this that he shortly unties them once more in hopes that she would do it once more.

This smile on Search engine optimisation Jun’s face made us all smile. There’s no hiding his emotions and it’s written throughout his face on a regular basis. As a lot as Search engine optimisation Jun needs to maintain his distance from Ju Gyeong, he can’t assist himself and even lies in an effort to spend extra time along with her. He’s a romantic, what can we are saying?

5. How cute he’s whereas making mandu

Search engine optimisation Jun runs into Ju Gyeong’s mother whereas strolling Ju Gyeong dwelling and is invited by her to eat dinner. Once they all go inside Ju Gyeong’s home, they notice that Su Ho can also be there, as he was invited by Ju Gyeong’s father. The 2 are instantly compelled to compete with one another whereas making mandu in hopes of successful the affections of Ju Gyeong’s mother.

Who would have recognized that the powerful and conceited Search engine optimisation Jun would find yourself getting his fingers lined in flour making dumplings with the lady he likes? This solely exhibits how good of a coronary heart Search engine optimisation Jun has and why group Search engine optimisation Jun followers are flocking from all components of the world to fangirl over him. Cease being so cute, Han Search engine optimisation Jun!

6. Making an attempt to make Ju Gyeong smile

After Ju Gyeong and Su Ho get into an argument, Ju Gyeong is in no temper to smile at work. Seeing how upset she is, Search engine optimisation Jun tries to make her chuckle by teasing her. He finally ends up being profitable and he or she finally ends up smiling.

This was one of many highlights of this previous week’s episodes. Search engine optimisation Jun is so conscious of Ju Gyeong’s emotions that he notices that she’s feeling down. He needs to see her smile, so he places within the effort to do some foolish issues in an effort to make her completely happy. Even after figuring out that her coronary heart is with Su Ho, Search engine optimisation Jun nonetheless needs to make her completely happy. On high of this, Search engine optimisation Jun covers for Ju Gyeong at work whereas he insists she go speak issues over with Su Ho. Ugh. The butterflies are actual.

