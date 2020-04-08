6 Issues Users Already Have With Quibi

In the mean time, this is not the world we reside in. Some of us are out of faculty and work, aren’t seeing mates, and are spending means an excessive amount of time with their households. Many are in search of an escape, and whereas Quibi can present that, the fleeting distraction does not fairly scratch the identical itch a Netflix binge may. It is not Quibi’s fault life is like this proper now, but it surely’s definitely comprehensible if watching reveals that should be brief is not precisely everybody’s bag.