6 K-Pop Inspired Spring Fashion Trends That Will Be Fun To Wear (Even If No One Else Sees It)

The Spring 2021 vogue season is upon us – and because the climate warms up, many individuals want to refresh their wardrobes for the approaching months. It’s enjoyable to change up your look and experiment with vogue, even in case you’re not planning to go anyplace. Gown up for your self and your self solely with these six spring-appropriate appears impressed by your favourite Ok-pop MVs!

1. Layered necklaces

SHINee’s again, they usually’re rocking certainly one of spring’s largest traits: layered necklaces! There are tons of examples to take inspiration from of their “Don’t Name Me” MV, and we’ve highlighted just a few right here. This look is tremendous simple to recreate with the equipment you already personal, and don’t be afraid to combine and match totally different metals and textures!

2. Sparkles, sparkles, and extra sparkles

Soloist queen Chungha slayed tons of fashion-forward appears in her “Bicycle” MV, and one factor we are able to undoubtedly anticipate this season? All issues shiny and sparkly! Like the jewellery development, this look is all in regards to the glam. It will not be probably the most wearable fashion on the market, however glittery materials and glossy accents will certainly make an announcement in your subsequent grocery retailer run.

3. Monochrome second

One surefire strategy to at all times look stylish is to stay to 1 shade on your entire look! This development began gaining some severe reputation final season, however you may wager that it’ll stick round for at the least just a few extra. ATEEZ completely rocked this one of their “Fireworks (I’m The One)” MV. If you’re after a extra low-key strategy to check out the traits, this one is for you!

4. Prints and patterns

Rookie lady group aespa has the eye of the complete Ok-pop world with their music, expertise, and visuals, however there’s another factor to look at – their vogue! They’re on high of all the newest traits, together with the ’90s-inspired patterns which are making a comeback this season. Have enjoyable with gingham, pinstripes, and all method of enjoyable geometric prints understanding you’re completely on-trend!

5. Structured shoulders

Whether or not you like it or hate it, shoulder pads are again in a giant means. iKON’s MV for his or her single “Why Why Why” options some superb inspiration in case you’re trying to obtain the structured shoulder look. A pleasant blazer à la the iKON MV vogue is an effective way to layer up on these days the place it’s simply barely too chilly to be comfy.

(*6*)

6. Assertion sleeves

IZ*ONE’s “D-D-DANCE” MV is an impeccable instance of just about all the traits we mentioned to date – you may even name them the trendsetters of the season! There’s another key look to level out from this MV although, and it’s the unimaginable assertion sleeves. From cloud-like puffy silhouettes to enjoyable frilly cuts, there’s a sleeve fashion for everybody this season.

Did any of those spring traits catch your eye? Inform us within the feedback!