6 killed due to lightning strikes in Odisha, 53,000 people were evacuated to safe place in Maharashtra

New Delhi: In Odisha, at least six people died due to lightning strikes on Tuesday while more than 53,000 people were evacuated from 175 villages to safer places in view of heavy rains and release of water from the dam in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. 644 villages in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh are still affected by the floods while over 9000 people were evacuated to safer places in Bharuch, Narmada and Vadodara districts of Gujarat. The Narmada river is in spate after the water is released from the dam.

The weather remained dry and sunny in Delhi. The maximum temperature was normal with 34.7 degrees Celsius. The maximum humidity was 89 percent. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain in the national capital on Wednesday. Six people, including a 12-year-old girl, died due to lightning strikes in Keonjhar and Baleshwar districts of Odisha.

More than 53000 people were evacuated from 175 villages to safe places in Nagpur, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gadicharauli districts of Vidarbha region in Maharashtra. After the heavy rains and the release of water from the dam there became flood situation. In these four districts, more than 92000 people have been affected by floods and rains. According to Nagpur divisional commissioner's office, eleven teams of rescue and relief including National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and Army are engaged in Chandrapur and Bhandara districts.

More than 9000 people were evacuated to safe places in Bharuch, Narmada and Vadodara districts of Gujarat. The Narmada River is in spate. The intensity of rainfall in the state decreased on Tuesday, but during the last three days, 12 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents.

644 villages in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods. There was light rain in some parts of the state on Tuesday. Due to floods, 300 villages of the state have been cut from other districts. The river Ganga in Ballia and Sharda in Lakhimpur Kheri are flowing above the danger mark. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of showers with rain / thunderstorm at many places in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and some places in western Uttar Pradesh.

The monsoon rains in Rajasthan continued on Tuesday as well and light to heavy rains are taking place across the state. Seven centimeters in Jaisalmer, seven centimeters in Shergarh of Jodhpur, five centimeters in Shiva of Barmer, four centimeters in Bhinmal of Jalore, four centimeters in Mount Abu of Sirohi, three centimeters of rain in Chipabarod of Baran. Many other places received one centimeter or more of rain.

The maximum temperature in Haryana and Punjab remained close to the normal range on Tuesday. Meteorological Department officials gave this information. According to the Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, the capital of both the states, recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was 34.4 degree Celsius in Ambala, Haryana, while in Hisar it was 32.4 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degree Celsius in both Amritsar and Patiala in Punjab. The Meteorological Department has predicted light rain with thunderstorms or thunderstorms in many places in the next two days.