6 Killing Eve Questions I Still Have After The Season 3 Finale

Spoilers forward for Killing Eve’s Season 3 finale, known as “Are You Main or Am I?”

The Killing Eve Season 3 finale was filled with twists, suspense, and stress. It was lastly revealed what occurred the day Kenny died, Konstantin survived his coronary heart assault, and Carolyn killed Paul, a member of each The Twelve and MI6. On the finish of all of it, Jodie Comer’s Villanelle and Sandra Oh’s Eve Polastri had been left hanging, not realizing what to do or what got here subsequent.