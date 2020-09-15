6 lakh rupees of rigging returned to Ram temple trust, money was stolen

Ayodhya: Withdrawal of 6 lakh rupees was taken from the State Bank of India by the fraudsters from the account of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. However, now the money has been sent back to the account of the Teerth Zone Trust by the bank. Explain that fraudulent bank money was withdrawn from the account by counterfeiters through a forged check. The trust has given this information by tweeting through its official Twitter handle. Also Read – Champat Rai supported Uddhav Thackeray – ‘Whose son has enough power to stop him from entering Ayodhya’

The amount of 6 lakh rupees which was fraudulently transferred from the bank account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra using fake checks and signatures, has been duly returned to Trust by account by SBI.
Our gratitude to SBI management for their swift action.
Jai Shri Ram!
– Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) September 14, 2020

The Trust praised the SBI administration for the swift action, saying that through fake checks and fake signatures, a fraud of Rs 6 lakh was done from the account of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, which is now returned to the trust account by SBI. Thanks to the SBI Administration for prompt action, Jai Shri Ram.

Significantly, after the money rigging, the case was registered by the trust at the Kotwali police station in Ayodhya. After this, cyber expert teams were also involved in the investigation. Explain that the money was scammed from two banks in Lucknow through clone check. This case came to light when an attempt was made to withdraw Rs 9.86 lakh from Bank of Baroda for the third time. During this, the bank manager called Trust Secretary Champat Rai, after which the bank refused to issue the check. Later, during investigation, it was found that an amount of 6 lakh rupees has been withdrawn from the account.