6 Lines From Kim Dong Wook And Moon Ga Young That Made Hearts Flutter In “Discover Me In Your Reminiscence”

Kim Dong Wook and Moon Ga Young are touching the hearts of viewers with their very good performing expertise and stirring traces in “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence” as they painting characters who work collectively to heal their wounds.

“Discover Me in Your Reminiscence” tells the story of stories anchor Lee Jung Hoon (Kim Dong Wook) and his romance with rising star Yeo Ha Jin (Moon Ga Young). Whereas he has hyperthymesia, permitting him to recollect each reminiscence intimately, she has forgotten a few of her most essential reminiscences as a psychological protection mechanism.

Beneath are six traces spoken by Kim Dong Wook and Moon Ga Young which have made viewers’ hearts flutter.

Kim Dong Wook: “I’m not going to say something like ‘Goodbye’ anymore. As a result of I wish to keep by your aspect.”

In Episode 20, Lee Jung Hoon expressed his like to Yeo Ha Jin and thrilled viewers together with his easy confession. He fully erased Yeo Ha Jin’s discomfort together with his phrases. Moreover, the 2 shared their first kiss afterwards, making viewers’ hearts leap out of their chests.

Kim Dong Wook: “Even when it will get more durable after your reminiscence returns, I wish to be by your aspect. I’m not going to get scared and conceal anymore.”

In Episode 22, Lee Jung Hoon spoke these traces after his buddy, Yoo Tae Eun (Yoon Jong Hoon), warned him that if Yeo Ha Jin recalled all her reminiscences she would develop into distraught. The phrases that Lee Jung Hoon spoke right here conveyed that he was able to endure the hardships that they may face after Yeo Ha Jin finds her reminiscences. His decided tone confirmed how unwavering his love was, making viewers really feel much more reassured.

Kim Dong Wook: “I solely really feel one factor. Phrases that I’ve wished to inform you since a very long time in the past. Phrases that I used to be afraid to say. I really like you so very a lot.”

Lee Jung Hoon took Yeo Ha Jin’s hand and spoke these memorable traces in Episode 23 to specific his honest love in addition to his concern in regards to the struggles the 2 would face. This marks the primary time he stated “I really like you” to Yeo Ha Jin, making the second one that will linger within the minds of viewers.

Moon Ga Young: “I’m giving up on talking informally to you. It makes my coronary heart flutter. Additionally, don’t hate me. It’s due to you.”

Viewers applauded Yeo Ha Jin in Episode 11 as she displayed her highly effective and outspoken persona. In the episode, she was damage by a director who held an unfavorable opinion of her and commenced talking informally after getting tipsy. Lee Jung Hoon responded by talking informally to her in return. Yeo Ha Jin was bowled over by his response, after which she spoke these memorable phrases and stunned him with a kiss.

Moon Ga Young: “I wish to bear in mind all the pieces about you. I don’t wish to overlook a single factor.”

Yeo Ha Jin spoke these phrases after studying about Lee Jung Hoon’s hyperthymesia, conveying her heat consideration and love. Since she forgot a lot of her previous, her need to recollect all the pieces about Lee Jung Hoon revealed her deepening emotions for him.

Moon Ga Young: “I miss you a lot I’m going loopy. Once I take into consideration not with the ability to see you I can’t even breathe… Can’t I simply keep by your aspect?”

Yeo Ha Jin grew to become clear about her emotions in episode 26 after being reunited with Lee Jung Hoon. Beforehand, she had bid farewell to him after studying that he had dated her buddy Jung Search engine optimisation Yeon. Nevertheless, Yeo Ha Jin was unable to beat her eager for Lee Jung Hoon and went to his home to search out him. She then delivered these emotional traces whereas shedding tears, and Lee Jung Hoon responded with a agency embrace.

Because the “reminiscence couple,” Kim Dong Wook and Moon Ga Young are making viewers’ hearts race increasingly in each new episode. With solely three episodes left, viewers are questioning what sort of traces the 2 will ship to shake up the small display but once more.

