6 Male K-Pop Idols Who Are True Romantics

Everybody’s received their very own tastes in relation to what they’re in search of in a associate, and various things enchantment to completely different folks. Some are very sensible about their expectations, whereas others need their romance to be straight out of a film – and there’s nothing flawed with both! These idols, nevertheless, fall very firmly into the latter class: their hopes and desires for his or her vital different are simply so cute you may’t assist however squeal. In no specific order, listed below are six male idols who (whether or not they admit it or not!) are whole romantics.

1. GOT7’s Jinyoung

This charming and charismatic member of GOT7 has admitted to being a giant fan of romance films, and he’s starred in his fair proportion of romantic roles – giving followers an perception into what Jinyoung could also be like when confronted with the associate of his desires. His caring character implies that he’s nice with children, and he has stated up to now that he’s excited to get married and begin a household as a result of he thinks he’ll be an excellent dad. How cute!

2. EXO’s Suho

(*6*)

EXO’s chief Suho is a complete softie, and he’s not afraid to point out it. The opposite members of EXO have testified time and time once more to his selfless, beneficiant character, and Suho has stated earlier than that he likes to have a number of conversations with folks he likes and get to know them that means. Plus, he’s stated that he needs to ask somebody out and even suggest to his future lover in a crowded place, making his emotions identified to everybody – similar to a real-life romantic Okay-drama!

3. NCT’s Johnny

Johnny is well-known for his daring, outgoing character, and it seems that he’s no completely different in relation to love! The opposite members of unit NCT 127 picked Johnny as probably the most romantic member, in all probability because of his shameless flirting and fixed jokes. But it surely’s not simply surface-level: he’s additionally the most chosen in relation to who the group members would need to date in the event that they had been women, as a result of he’s tremendous caring and reliable. What’s to not love?!

4. SF9’s Zuho

The opposite members of SF9 voted fundamental rapper Zuho “most charismatic” within the group, which is already an achievement in and of itself whenever you’re competing with SF9! His chilly look conceals a heat character, and it’s clear that he’s a real hopeless romantic inside: he says that his superb kind is somebody that he falls in love with at first sight. Actually, no different phrases obligatory!

5. MONSTA X’s I.M

MONSTA X’s maknae I.M might come off as aloof and shy at first, however he’s very caring and mild at coronary heart. He’s talked a bit about love up to now, saying that he doesn’t actually have an superb kind in relation to seems and that character is an important side in a associate for him. However the cutest half? He says his definition of affection is “giving up probably the most scrumptious drumstick. It’s cherishing somebody greater than your self.” It doesn’t get any sweeter than that!

6. BTS’s Jungkook

BTS’s “golden maknae,” Jungkook, is such a romantic that it’s laborious to know the place to even begin! He’s stated earlier than that his superb date is a stroll on the seaside, and that after he finds somebody he actually loves he needs to be with them ceaselessly. He additionally stated that he’ll know when he’s discovered his real love when he hears a bell sound, one thing he noticed in one in every of his favourite animes as a toddler. Jungkook simply needs to reside the basic romance film life!

Are you aware every other idols which can be full hopeless romantics? Depart a remark under!