6 Marvel Characters Chris Pine Would Be Perfect To Play

Silver Surfer

Say, talking of Marvel comedian guide characters who deserve their very own film, the Silver Surfer’s rise was reduce tragically brief by the underwhelming 2007 Incredible 4 sequel subtitled Rise of the Silver Surfer, wherein the planet Zenn-La native who surfs by way of the depths of house on a board constructed from the identical shiny materials his personal physique consists of was performed by way of movement seize by Doug Jones, however voiced by Laurence Fishburne. Effectively, as a substitute of introducing him in one other hero’s movie, why not give him his personal correct origin story (which we’ve got not seen on movie earlier than) as performed by one actor this time: Chris Pine? It might be a really meaty and honorable position to land, plus he might get some free classes within the methods of the board from his onscreen pop, Chris Hemsworth.