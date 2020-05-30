6 Marvel Characters Jeffrey Dean Morgan Would Be Perfect To Play

Marvel Man

He is likely one of the strongest, strongest superheroes within the Marvel lexicon (possessing a flexible arsenal of skills that vary from shapeshifting to teleportation), however for some cause, Marvel Man has but to be given the cinematic therapy. The explanation could possibly be that his moniker is synonymous with a sure feminine DC character, how the MCU normally favors superheroes with some semblance of vulnerability, his excessive pacifism, or possibly [the familiarity of his origin story](https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/SimonWilliams(Earth-616) (morally questionable wealthy dude good points powers after a near-death expertise). Regardless, if this muscle-bound, ageless, red-eyed part-time actor had been to get his personal film (or possibly a supporting spot or only a cameo in a future team-up flick), it could be fairly a deal with to see Jeffrey Dean Morgan ham it up with this position.