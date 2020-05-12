6 Marvel Characters Johnny Depp Would Be Perfect To Play

Go away a Remark
How has an actor of Johnny Depp’s fame and caliber not performed a superhero but? He has been a pirate, a younger man with scissors for palms, and was even forged within the title position of The Invisible Man earlier than the Darkish Universe was scrapped. So, what’s preserving him away from Marvel films?
The Academy Award-nominee was rumored as a entrance runner to play the lead in Physician Unusual earlier than his Black Mass co-star Benedict Cumberbatch would land the position, however these conferences with Johnny Depp might predate even Kevin Feige’s involvement with the mission, in response to him. Coincidentally, Depp would play the villainous Gellert Grindelwald in Implausible Beasts and The place to Discover Them in 2016, the identical yr that Unusual joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, permitting him to nonetheless do the magic factor, a minimum of.
Nevertheless, with studies that Disney is trying to go in a brand new route with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise with out Capt. Jack Sparrow, it seems that Johnny Depp might have some slots in his schedule open now to develop into the most recent Marvel hero (or in any other case). Who ought to he play? I’ve six concepts.
Physician Doom
If there’s one factor that we will take from Johnny Depp’s efficiency as Gellert Grindelwald within the Implausible Beasts franchise, it’s that he’s at his greatest when portraying a villain (hell, even his extra “heroic” characters aren’t well-known for a concrete ethical code). It could not come as an excessive amount of of a shock that Victor Von Doom (higher often called Physician Doom) is simply the primary of a handful of antagonistic Marvel characters I’ve included on this listing for Depp’s consideration, however the Implausible 4’s arch enemy may very well be the one villain the actor is greatest suited to play as, like Grindelwald, the Latverian genius is a grasp of sorcery whose relationship together with his best adversaries was extra favorable at one time. To not point out, Depp’s knack for hiding in plain sight could be made straightforward by donning Doom’s signature masks.
A number of Man
Earlier than you proceed studying this passage, when you’ve got not but seen the movie Secret Window, I like to recommend skipping over to the following passage as I’m about to fully spoil the ending…
So, do you bear in mind on the finish of Secret Window, the 2004 thriller primarily based on a Stephen King novella, when it’s found that the psychopath who has been stalking author Mort Rainey, performed by Johnny Depp, is definitely his personal cut up persona taking up? To me, that kind of multi-layered character improvement is simply what Depp might use to tell an outline of James Madrox, who has sometimes fought alongside the X-Males as A number of Man, named for his means to separate himself into an infinite quantity of duplicates, each harboring its personal persona, a few of that are extra pleasant than others.
Korvac
Do you additionally keep in mind that film Transcendence, wherein Johnny Depp performs a scientist who, on the point of demise from a technophobic extremist’s bullet, is saved by having his consciousness uploaded into the AI program he developed? The story of Michael Korvac is analogous, because the as soon as human pc technician from an alternate timeline within the Marvel universe grew to become related to an alien race that [turned him into a quasi-cybernetic organism](https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/MichaelKorvac(Earth-691) after fusing his higher physique with a pc, giving him the flexibility to transform any superpower recognized to man right into a digital file and add it into his built-in database. Along with Depp’s expertise in taking part in a half-man, half-machine, Korvac could be an ideal alternative for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s subsequent massive unhealthy, placing the Avengers towards a best hits compilation of their most fearsome enemies.
Mephisto
As I discussed earlier, Johnny Depp was as soon as on the heart of rumors suggesting he was thought-about for the title position of Physician Unusual, which have been put to mattress earlier than Benedict Cumberbatch was named the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Sorcerer Supreme. Whereas I consider issues have labored out fairly effectively with the British actor, I’m additionally curious how Depp would have tackled the position, which is why I’d forged him as one other being of supreme sorcery, however one who makes use of his magical skills for evil as a substitute, similar to Mephisto, who is actually Marvel Universe’s personal iteration of Devil. Along with the vast demand for this extraordinarily highly effective, extra-dimensional demon to enter the MCU, Depp isn’t any stranger to, and is perhaps excited for, the extreme make-up required to show into the purple menace.
Inexperienced Goblin
Since Spider-Man’s MCU induction, the villains he has confronted have been fortunately distinctive to the previous dwell motion variations, from the grounded reinvention of the Vulture to the playful teasing that got here with Spider-Man: Far From House’s depiction of Mysterio, however I can’t be the one one would like to see Tom Holland go head-to-head with the webslinger’s arch enemy, the Inexperienced Goblin, proper? Norman Osborn, founding father of Oscorp and father to Harry (Peter Parker’s childhood buddy) suffered a chemical accident that drove him to insanity and satisfied him to terrorize Manhattan on his firm’s personal prototype glider whereas dressed as a mythological creature. Whereas it could appear odd to see Johnny Depp taking part in a rich industrialist, he has performed a justifiable share of implausible creatures and, extra so, psychologically disturbed people, so all it will take is the suitable costuming for him to completely nail the efficiency.
Corsair
Final yr’s information that Capt. Jack Sparrow might not return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise might not have gone over effectively for Depp, even together with his dedication to Implausible Beasts, given how deep his attachment to the character that earned him his first Oscar nomination has run since 2003. Whereas his standing as Captain Jack Sparrow could also be unsure, Corsair is one other swashbuckler he might convey to the large display. In fact, hardly ever has the MCU taken its adventures to the Seven Seas, however usually have they concerned touring into the celebrities, so why not a personality who combines each, like Corsair. The [former human pilot](https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/ChristopherSummers(Earth-616), whose actual identify is Christopher Summers, is definitely the daddy of Scott Summers (higher often called Cyclops), so we have now potential for a enjoyable X-Males/Guardians of the Galaxy crossover, or the introduction of the his crew of house pirates, the Starjammers.
What do you assume? Are these Marvel characters precisely proper for Johnny Depp to affix the MCU, or could be higher suited to DC? Tell us within the feedback and make sure to verify again for updates on the versatile actor in addition to extra hypothetical casting calls right here on CinemaBlend.
