6 Marvel Characters Kaley Cuoco Would Be Perfect To Play

Blonde Phantom

Kaley Cuoco has been taking part in trendy ladies for her total profession, however by no means given the chance to play a 1940s femme fatale, which being solid because the Blonde Phantom may remedy. Initially launched into the comics throughout Marvel’s golden age, the previous secretary to a personal detective who determined to take justice into her personal palms as a masked vigilante could possibly be the proper method to deliver one other interval piece with a noirish aptitude again into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, the character has been reinvented for contemporary instances as She-Hulk’s companion in crime and, moreover, now that Black Widow has handed away, the Avengers may use extra ladies with badass expertise that didn’t originate from a scientific experiment or an exploding spacecraft.