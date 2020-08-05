6 Marvel Characters Leslie Odom Jr. Would Be Perfect To Play

Cardiac

As a substitute of being composed of a metallic substance, Dr. Elias Wirtham, who first debuted in a 1990 Spider-Man comedian, was in a position to develop a synthetic pores and skin produced from vibranium to make use of as armor when preventing crime in honor of his deceased brother. To not point out, he has a synthetic coronary heart able to emitting huge quantities of energy to each ship concussive blasts by means of his employees, in addition to hold him alive, therefore the alias “Cardiac.” I believe it might be an honor for any actor, not to mention Leslie Odom Jr., to be the primary to play this character in an on-screen adaptation (having solely acquired a blink-and-you-miss-it point out within the Netflix sequence The Defenders) not only for his complicated, tragic backstory, but in addition for that kickass outfit.