6 Marvel Characters Leslie Odom Jr. Would Be Perfect To Play

Whereas I’d not essentially name Aaron Burr the “villain” of Hamilton, his opposition to the title character is a significant aspect of the plot. That being mentioned, if I used to be Leslie Odom Jr., who performs the previous US Vice President within the blockbuster musical historical past lesson, I’d need to comply with that position with one thing emphatically heroic. The Marvel films have at all times come in useful for that form of therapy.
The Tony and Grammy-winning actor, who additionally moonlights as a musician unsurprisingly, is in any other case identified for taking part in a suspect within the titular of crime of Kenneth Branagh’s Homicide on the Orient Specific remake, and as an Underground Railroad conductor in Harriet. But, the 39-year-old nonetheless has not reached main man standing, which might simply be organized by one telephone name from Kevin Feige, who should not have any bother getting ahold of Leslie Odom Jr., particularly since Hamilton has basically grow to be a part of the Disney household.
The query is who Leslie Odom Jr. can be the best candidate to painting on the large display screen, both for the primary time within the MCU or simply the primary time, interval. I’ve six characters from the Marvel universe in thoughts.
Bedlam
The phrase “bedlam” refers to an individual affected by a confused or uproarious state, which is what Jesse Aaronson mutant’s evil brother Christopher, nicknamed King Bedlam, was in a position to do to their mother and father, inflicting their loss of life and forcing younger Jesse into foster care. He would re-emerge as a superhero underneath an alias much like his sibling after his means to disrupt equipment and electrical gear made him a topic of merciless experiments till M.U.S.E. (Mutant Underground Assist Engine) got here to his rescue. You would possibly really acknowledge Bedlam from Terry Crews’ portrayal in Deadpool 2, during which the character met a bitter, untimely finish. This provides Leslie Odom Jr. the right alternative to swoop in because the character for the X-Males official reintroduction within the MCU.
Silver Surfer
Say, talking of Marvel comedian ebook characters who deserve one other probability within the MCU, 2007’s Unbelievable 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer proved to, sadly, be a less-than-stellar sequel and massive display screen debut for the titular, shiny area explorer within the eyes of most followers and critics. Thus, it might be enjoyable to see a correct origin story for Zenn-La native Norrin-Radd, who cruises to different planets on a board composed of the identical silvery substance he’s product of, in his personal film. This time, as an alternative of giving two actors the position (final time, Doug Jones bodily performed him, whereas Laurence Fishburne spoke the dialogue), why not enable Leslie Odom Jr. to be each the voice and the physique of the Silver Surfer, a la Josh Brolin as Thanos?
Cardiac
As a substitute of being composed of a metallic substance, Dr. Elias Wirtham, who first debuted in a 1990 Spider-Man comedian, was in a position to develop a synthetic pores and skin produced from vibranium to make use of as armor when preventing crime in honor of his deceased brother. To not point out, he has a synthetic coronary heart able to emitting huge quantities of energy to each ship concussive blasts by means of his employees, in addition to hold him alive, therefore the alias “Cardiac.” I believe it might be an honor for any actor, not to mention Leslie Odom Jr., to be the primary to play this character in an on-screen adaptation (having solely acquired a blink-and-you-miss-it point out within the Netflix sequence The Defenders) not only for his complicated, tragic backstory, but in addition for that kickass outfit.
The Factor
Alternatively, an much more efficient methodology of safety than carrying an indestructible pores and skin can be to truly have indestructible pores and skin, very similar to The Factor. The merger of Fox with Disney gave followers hope that the Unbelievable 4’s exteriorly arduous, however interiorly comfortable member would lastly be given justice with an MCU (with all due respect to Michael Chiklis and Jamie Bell, who clearly weren’t calling the pictures of their films). I consider that Leslie Odom Jr. can be an ideal alternative, not only for having the appearing means to nail the emotional depth wanted for his tragic origin, but in addition as a result of, within the World Struggle II film Purple Tails, he performed a pilot, which was Ben Grimm’s occupation previous to turning into a superhero.
Rocket Racer
Whereas I could have talked about on the prime of this text that it could be in Leslie Odom Jr.’s finest curiosity to land a particularly heroic position following Aaron Burr in Hamilton, ask any actor, and numerous them will let you know that enjoying a villain is extra enjoyable. With Rocket Racer, nevertheless, he might go both manner, because the souped-up skateboard rider first appeared as an enemy to Spider-Man in 1977 earlier than a stint in jail impressed him to grow to be a reformed superhero who research on the Avengers Academy. In fact, in both of these iterations, he’s described as a toddler prodigy, which suggests, both manner, that Odom’s casting would require some main reinvention, which is virtually Marvel Studios’ specialty by now.
Robbie Robertson
One of many extra satisfying character reinterpretations within the MCU was J.Okay. Simmons’ reprisal of J. Jonah Jameson as a podcast host in Spider-Man: Far From Residence. Somebody who might use the same therapy is Joseph “Robbie” Robertson, who by no means actually obtained to have the extra distinguished presence he deserved in director Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, regardless of a heartfelt portrayal by Invoice Nunn. It will be good to see Tom Holland’s subsequent movie because the We-Slinger give the Every day Bugle reporter, and eventual Editor-in-Chief, an even bigger position, maybe with Leslie Odom Jr. forged. As a result of in spite of everything, a extra becoming position for the actor than a younger adversary to Peter Parker can be anyone older who has at all times been identified to have the younger photographer’s again
