6 Marvel Characters Zac Efron Would Be Perfect To Play

With the utmost respect to each Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch, Zac Efron is perhaps a greater match to play Gambit than both of them, not only for his basic attractiveness and charming disposition, however for an additional hidden expertise of his that would definitely turn out to be useful. Along with creating explosive vitality from scratch, the mutant can be a superb poker participant, which is one thing he has in widespread with Efron, whom his Me and Orson Welles director Richard Linklater warns that nobody ought to gamble with. Give the person a script and a deck a playing cards and he make the long-awaited Gambit film occur.