6 Marvel Comics We’d Love To See Watchmen’s Damon Lindelof Adapt Into TV Shows

Together with his personal continuation of Alan Moore’s basic graphic novel Watchmen on HBO, Damon Lindelof proved that adapting comics in TV exhibits has potential for some very thought-provoking storytelling. Noticing that Marvel appears to be getting in the identical course with its line of upcoming Disney+ collection, the author feels like he could also be excited by placing his personal contact on the MCU.
From his work on Misplaced, The Leftovers, and the latest thriller The Hunt, it’s clear that Damon Lindelof is somebody who likes to push limits. There may be loads of alternative within the Marvel comedian universe to adapt into one thing that can depart audiences moved, thrilled, and shocked.
So, if his participation within the MCU’s tv division is on the horizon, what comedian ought to we count on to see Damon Lindelof carry his signature, distinctive spin to. I’ve six suggestions.
Darkish Avengers
It appears that evidently Marvel is following a development by which villains are all the craze by giving their most beloved villain, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), his personal upcoming solo TV present on Disney+, however you understand what’s cooler than a present about one villain? A complete workforce of villains, such because the Darkish Avengers whom, within the comics, are recruited by Norman Osborne (also called Spider-Man villain Inexperienced Goblin) to tackle the identities of well-known heroes (together with Bullseye turning into Hawkeye, Venom turning into Spidey, and Osborne combining Captain America with Iron Man to create the alter ego Iron Patriot) following the occasions of the Skrulls’ “Secret Invasion.”
Now, since not one of the aforementioned dangerous guys have been launched to the MCU but and the Skrulls have been reimagined as allies (supposedly), Damon Lindelof’s model must take a couple of liberties to slot in with the franchise’s canon, however with lots of the Avengers both retired, deceased, or just unavailable following the occasions of Endgame, it may be an attention-grabbing thought to see these baddies giving the general public false hope for his or her return, resulting in some fascinating penalties, in addition to a possibility to introduce new villains into the combination.
Man-Factor
The horror-centric adaptation of Swamp Factor grew to become one of the crucial acclaimed stay motion DC exhibits in latest reminiscence by followers and critics alike, but nonetheless suffered a untimely cancellation after only one season. If anybody can show to DC Universe what a terrific alternative they may have had with permitting the collection to proceed, it’s Damon Lindelof by turning Man-Factor, Marvel’s personal former scientist turned half-man, half-plant hero, right into a present of its personal. Lindelof is a author who focuses on character-driven content material, particularly characters affected by tragedy, and Man-Factor, a creature tortured by his personal lack of humanity, goes to wish that particular contact.
Ghost Rider
Talking of characters tortured by the lack of their very own humanity, I’d say that Johnny Blaze comparatively suits that invoice. The story of a motorbike racer certain to a vengeful entity as a part of a cope with Mephisto to spare his dying father, turning him into the skeletal, incendiary, chopper-driving Ghost Rider feels like some actually darkish, existential drama, regardless of not one of the character’s display diversifications (together with two movies with Nicolas Cage) actually nailing that theme. Damon Lindelof might make this hero’s burden an enormous focus of the collection that, if not specializing in Blaze this time, might additionally resurrect the scrapped Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D. spin-off meant to concentrate on a brand new Rider named Robbie Reyes, a fan-favorite performed by Gabriel Luna.
Nova
Marvel’s cosmic properties have confirmed profitable on the large display and will in all probability thrive simply as properly on the small display, however because the Guardians of the Galaxy are too sizzling for that world in the mean time, perhaps we must always reap the benefits of that concept as a way to introduce one other hero of interstellar origin, comparable to Richard Rider. One more one in all Marvel’s extra tragic figures, Rider grew to become the lone surviving member of the Nova Corps and, after absorbing his fallen brethren’s skills, adopted their collective title to grow to be Nova, a one-man military towards intergalactic evil.
Whereas James Gunn has hinted at utilizing Nova in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, this story has Damon Lindelof’s title written throughout it and, to not point out, I’d like to see a brand new tackle the cosmic aspect of the MCU as envisioned by the man who wrote Star Trek Into Darkness.
Injury Management
It’s possible you’ll recall a scene firstly of Spider-Man: Homecoming by which Adrian Toomes’ (Michael Keaton) crew was taken off responsibility to scrub up wreckage from the Avengers’ battle with the Chitauri in 2012 by a lady (Tyne Daly) who works for Tony Stark. That lady was Anne Marie Hoag, the founding father of Injury Management, which is a building firm specializing in post-superhero/villain battle repairs. A collection following this crew wouldn’t solely be a cool alternative to revive one more Marvel collection cancelled earlier than its premiere, to repay that transient Spider-Man cameo, and, most significantly, serve a means for Damon Lindelof to inform a grounded and distinctive MCU-canon story specializing in how peculiar, working-class folks stay amongst extraordinary, super-powered gods.
Marvel Zombies
It’s rumored that What If…?, the upcoming Disney+ anthology collection impressed by the comedian of the identical title that can reimagine key storylines from the MCU, might give us the primary display adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s Marvel Zombies storyline, by which a plague turns our heroes into undead flesheaters. If that’s true, I don’t learn about you, however I don’t need to see that multi-issue, alternate universe story crammed into one animated half-hour episode. A narrative that darkish, intelligent, and iconic deserves the stay motion miniseries remedy and, being the screenwriter behind Paramount’s 2013 World Battle Z movie and the creator of HBO’s Watchmen collection, Damon Lindelof is aware of a factor or two about apocalyptic horror and bleak takes on graphic literature, so combining is, naturally, the following step.
What do you suppose? Does Damon Lindelof have what it takes to present these Marvel favorites the right small display remedy or ought to they continue to be left alone, particularly by him? No matter your take is, tell us within the feedback and be sure you examine again for updates on the Watchmen creator’s subsequent tasks and the MCU’s small-screen endeavors right here on CinemaBlend.
