6 Marvel Villains We’d Love To See Christian Bale Play In Thor: Love And Thunder

Victor von Doom, the arch enemy of the Incredible 4, is grasp sorcerer of genius intelligence who has confirmed to be an actual ache within the rear for a lot of the Marvel Universe, together with Thor, who took on the power-hungry monarch when the Asgardian inhabitants tried emigrate to his land of Latveria. Even when this isn’t a storyline lined in Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel followers have waited lengthy sufficient for Physician Doom to make his MCU debut and with this movie set to be a serious turning level for the collection full of just a few further acquainted faces, now is likely to be pretty much as good a time as ever. Plus, it will give Christian Bale the chance to reprise the character in future movies… if he desires to, in fact.