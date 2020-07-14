6 MCU Easter Eggs That Would Be Cool To See In Black Widow

Go away a Remark
Are you able to imagine this: it is now been over a 12 months since a brand new Marvel movie has been launched. 2019 was jam-packed with MCU fan service, particularly with the occasions of Avengers: Endgame, however we have been ready ages for Scarlett Johansson’s standalone film to lastly give us extra perception into her origins. One side of films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe we at all times love to debate are the numerous Easter Eggs sprinkled all through the franchise.
Forward of Black Widow, we’re going to speak by means of the MCU Easter Eggs we’d wish to see within the movie. For this film particularly, there are a selection of previous references we’d wish to see a repay for since it might formally shut the door on Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. Let’s go:
Going Again To the Epic Captain America: Civil Warfare Staff Combat
One of many few particulars we learn about Black Widow is that it’ll observe Natasha shortly after she skips out on the Staff Iron Man / Staff Captain America combat in 2016’s Civil Warfare. The scene is likely one of the most iconic moments within the MCU thus far, particularly because it launched Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther to the remainder of the Avengers. One reference that nearly appears like a shoe-in for Black Widow is a few kind of Easter Egg surrounding this battle, since it would match as much as the timeline. I might see Black Widow that includes a short perspective shift on the badass combat sequence at first of the flick or function a fast quip about one other second within the sequence to remind followers once we are in MCU.
Extra Budapest Speak, Or Simply Inform Us What Occurred There Already!
One of the vital identified occasions of Black Widow’s previous has been her secret mission to Budapest with Hawkeye. It has been eight years since 2012’s Avengers and we nonetheless don’t have the solutions. Earlier than we are saying goodbye to Black Widow (if that is goodbye) we’d wish to know all about it. Give us all of the gory particulars Marvel, we’re prepared! Though my hopes for this particular level go well past “Easter Egg” materials, I might accept some kind of tease relating to how the Disney+ collection Hawkeye could come into play – sure about Budapest– but in addition in a approach that may give us an concept about how the tv present will choose up with Clint Barton as soon as Black Widow concludes. Their partnership has been such an enormous a part of Natasha’s legacy and I’d be shocked if her adventures with Hawkeye shouldn’t be even briefly referenced or expanded upon within the film.
About That Endgame “Natasha, Daughter Of Ivan” Reveal
Proper earlier than Natasha sacrificed herself for the Soul Stone in Avengers: Endgame, the Purple Cranium revealed that she is the daughter of somebody named Ivan, which she apparently didn’t know previous to that. It’s fascinating the movie would contact on Natasha’s lineage simply previous to Black Widow, which we think about will delve extra into Natasha’s previous and household. In the comics, Natasha’s Ivan is a Russian soldier named Ivan Petrovich Bezukhov who turns into her guardian after saving her from a burning constructing as a toddler. He’s the one who brings Natasha to the Purple Room to coach and change into the Black Widow. In the comics, he returns to Natasha later in her life as a villainous cyborg monster. We’ll must see if this Avengers: Endgame Easter Egg pays off within the film or is at the very least touched upon additional within the November launch.
Extra Madame B After Her Age Of Ultron Introduction
Throughout 2015’s Age of Ultron, Scarlet Witch distracts the staff with these dream sequences early within the film. One had Cap assembly again up with Peggy Carter for that dance and one other is Tony Stark seeing all of the Avengers dying round them. (Each of which sort of occur in subsequent Avengers movies). For Black Widow, she is taken again to her coaching within the Purple Room the place we briefly meet Madame B, performed by Earlier than Sundown’s Julie Delpy. The Ultron scene solely teased moments of Black Widow within the Purple Room and have been curious if Black Widow will probably be impressed by this Ultron scene to both construct upon or reference it.
Black Widow Going Blonde Forward Of Avengers: Infinity Warfare
It’s by no means been too tough to inform one Black Widow look from the opposite as a result of the character has had a definite coiffure for every considered one of her appearances. Essentially the most shocking of all of them was for Avengers: Infinity Warfare when Scarlett Johansson donned blonde hair. Since we noticed the character’s dyed look, we’ve been curious and confused as to why her look was so drastically modified with out context. Since Black Widow takes place someday in between Civil Warfare and Infinity Warfare we’d get a nod as to why she went blonde. Maybe it had one thing to do together with her “sister” Yelena Belova’s look?
The Connection Between Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova And The Black Widow Title
One main query we’ve going into Black Widow is the way it will have an effect on the MCU going ahead. A concept that has circled amongst followers is how Florence Pugh’s new character of Yelena Belova could change into the subsequent Black Widow after Natasha’s dying. Director Cate Shortland lately teased Natasha handing Yelona “the baton” though Pugh herself stated “it definitely didn’t really feel like a passing of the torch sort of movie” after they have been making the movie. In the comics, Yelena does go by the title Black Widow sooner or later, so it will be superior to see the film lean into her comedian guide origins not directly even when Florence Pugh’s position within the film is brief lived. You possibly can learn all concerning the character of Yelena Belova with our full breakdown right here.
Black Widow hits theaters on November 6. Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra updates on what’s coming subsequent for the MCU.
Add Comment