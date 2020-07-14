6 MCU Easter Eggs That Would Be Cool To See In Black Widow

Extra Budapest Speak, Or Simply Inform Us What Occurred There Already!

One of the vital identified occasions of Black Widow’s previous has been her secret mission to Budapest with Hawkeye. It has been eight years since 2012’s Avengers and we nonetheless don’t have the solutions. Earlier than we are saying goodbye to Black Widow (if that is goodbye) we’d wish to know all about it. Give us all of the gory particulars Marvel, we’re prepared! Though my hopes for this particular level go well past “Easter Egg” materials, I might accept some kind of tease relating to how the Disney+ collection Hawkeye could come into play – sure about Budapest– but in addition in a approach that may give us an concept about how the tv present will choose up with Clint Barton as soon as Black Widow concludes. Their partnership has been such an enormous a part of Natasha’s legacy and I’d be shocked if her adventures with Hawkeye shouldn’t be even briefly referenced or expanded upon within the film.